Outdoor report (Feb. 23)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.62
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.17
6
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.17
5
Elk City
796.0
796.31
15
Fall River
950.5
947.91
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.45
126
Grand
742.0
743.14
11,276
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.91
58
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.88
0
Kaw
1009.85
1010.29
2054
Marion
1350.5
1348.63
3
Milford
1144.4
1141.51
200
Table Rock
915.0
907.38
5132
Toronto
899.5
901.61
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.15
50
Waterfowl report
Light Goose Spring Conservation Order – through April 30
Never miss a local story.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.4 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 3,000 snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Reservoir is 50 percent ice-covered, in poor condition. Success expected to be fair to poor.
Cheney: Water level is 1.0 feet below conservation pool. No snow geese are present. Conditions are poor on the wildlife area, with the lake 30 percent ice-covered. Expected hunting success is poor.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 25,000-75,000 geese, mostly snows, have been observed on the area. Area has a lot of open water and what ice is present is weak. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 10 inches, 3B is 11 inches, 4A is 13 inches, 4B is 14 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor, with ice forming. Success expected to be fair. Few hunters reported.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.8 feet below conservation pool. No snow geese present. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is covering 1 percent of the reservoir. Success rated poor.
El Dorado: Water level is 3.8 feet below conservation pool. No snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with reservoir 20 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Elk City: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation level. Approximately 5,000-6,000 snow geese are present. Water is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Fall River: Water level is 2.6 feet below conservation level. No snow geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are difficult; reservoir is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 1.2 feet below conservation level. Approximately 220,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 60 percent ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Isabel WA: No snow geese observed on the area. Main lake is 75 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. No snow geese observed. Hunting conditions are poor; ice still present. Success expected to be poor.
Kanopolis: Water level is 0.1 feet below conservation level. No snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Reservoir is 50 percent ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.2 feet below conservation level. Approximately 70,000 light geese present. Reservoir is 90 percent ice-covered. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be poor on wildlife area but fair to good on private land.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 850 snow geese are on the area. Water is mostly open. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Marais des Cygnes: No snow geese observed. Most marshes have fair to good water with ice covering the area. Hunting conditions are good. Success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation level. No snow geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Reservoir is 40 percent ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Neosho: Snow geese have been moving through the area with numbers changing daily. Water levels are good, with no ice. Hunting conditions rated good to excellent. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Norton: Water level is 12.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 300,000 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 60 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good, mostly on private ground.
Quivira: Water levels fair. Water is completely ice-covered. Approximately 3,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Toronto: Water level is 2.1 feet above conservation pool. No snow geese were observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult; reservoir is ice-free. Expected hunting success is poor.
Webster: Water level is 1.6 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 200,000+ snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 50 percent ice-covered with poor ice. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 5,000 light geese are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Reservoir is 50 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Comments