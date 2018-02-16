Outdoors report (Feb. 16)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.57
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.19
6
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.18
5
Elk City
796.0
796.13
15
Fall River
950.5
948.46
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.49
126
Grand
742.0
742.04
172
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.86
58
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.39
202
Kaw
1009.85
1010.22
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.64
3
Milford
1144.4
1141.39
200
Table Rock
915.0
908.47
1912
Toronto
899.5
901.51
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.13
50
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose –Nov. 8, 2017 - Feb 18, 2018
Never miss a local story.
White-fronted Goose – Jan 27 – Feb 18, 2018
Light Goose –Nov 8, 2017 - Feb 18, 2018
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.4’ below conservation pool. Approximately 6,000 Canada, 3,000 snow and a few white-front geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Reservoir is 50% ice-covered, in poor condition. Success expected to be good.
Cheney: Water level is 1.0’ below conservation pool. Approximately 1,560 dark and 15 snow geese are present. Conditions are poor on the wildlife area, with the lake 30% ice-covered. Expected hunting success is poor.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 50,000 geese, mostly snows, have been observed on the area. Area has a lot of open water and what ice is present is weak. Pools 1A is 27”, 1B and 1C are 26”, Pool 2 is 20”, Pools 3A is 12”, 3B is 14”, 4A is 16”, 4B is 16” and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Success expected to be fair. Few hunters reported.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.8’ below conservation pool. Approximately 2,000 geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is covering 50% ice-covered. Success rated poor to fair.
El Dorado: Water level is 3.8’ below conservation pool. Approximately 3,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with reservoir 20% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 0.1’ above conservation level. Approximately 8,000 snow geese are present. Water is 60% ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 0.1’ above conservation level. Approximately 1,000 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are difficult; ice covering 5% of the reservoir. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 1.1’ below conservation level. Approximately 20,000 Canada and 220,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 60% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Isabel WA: Approximately 400 geese, mostly Canadas and a few white-fronted, are on the area. Main lake is 75% full. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Few geese observed. Hunting conditions are poor; heavy ice still present. Success expected to be poor.
Kanopolis: Water level is 0.4’ above conservation level. Approximately 250 dark geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Reservoir is 50% ice-covered but disappearing due to winds. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.2’ below conservation level. Approximately 3,500 Canada and 70,000 light geese present. Reservoir is 97% ice-covered. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be poor on wildlife area but fair to good on private land.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 1,000 geese are on the area, with a mix of snows, Canadas and white-fronts. Water is open. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Marais des Cygnes: Variable waterfowl numbers are present, with few geese observed. Most marshes have fair to good water with ice covering the area. Hunting conditions are good. Success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.1’ above conservation level. Approximately 4,500 Canada geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Reservoir is 40% ice-covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Neosho: Approximately 2,000 Canada and 600 white-fronted geese observed on the area. Snow geese have been moving through the area with numbers changing daily. Water levels are good, with no ice. Hunting conditions rated good to excellent. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Norton: Water level is 12.3’ below conservation pool. Approximately 1,200 dark and 300,000 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 60% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good, mostly on private ground.
Quivira: Water levels fair. Water is 50% ice-covered. Approximately 1,500 dark and 3,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Toronto: Water level is at conservation pool. No geese were observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult; reservoir is ice-covered. Expected hunting success is poor to variable.
Webster: Water level is 1.5’ above conservation pool. Approximately 20,000 Canada and 100,000+ snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 50% ice-covered with poor ice. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.1’ above conservation pool. Approximately 12,000 dark and 5,000 light geese are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Reservoir is 50% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Comments