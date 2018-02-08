Outdoors report (Feb. 9)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.55
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.22
6
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.23
5
Elk City
796.0
796.15
15
Fall River
950.5
948.51
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.52
126
Grand
742.0
742.04
0
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.81
58
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.47
7
Kaw
1009.85
1010.32
2060
Marion
1350.5
1348.65
3
Milford
1144.4
1141.63
2000
Table Rock
915.0
908.71
3309
Toronto
899.5
901.52
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.15
50
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose – through Feb. 18
Light Goose – through Feb. 18
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.4 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 6,000 Canada, 3,000 snow and a few white-front geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Reservoir is 50 percent ice covered, in poor condition. Success expected to be good.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 10,000 geese, mostly snows but around 1,000 dark geese have been observed on the area. Area has little ice. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 12 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Success expected to be fair.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,900 Canada and a few snow geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is covering 95 percent ice covered. Success rated poor to fair.
El Dorado: Water level is 3.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 3,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with reservoir 50 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation level. Approximately 8,000 snow geese are present. Water is 60 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is at conservation level. Approximately 1,500 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are difficult; ice covering 55 percent of the reservoir. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation level. Approximately 20,000 Canada and 220,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 80 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be good.
Isabel WA: Approximately 200 Canada geese are on the area. Main lake is 75 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair, with 75 percent ice cover. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 5 Canada geese were observed. Hunting conditions are poor; heavy ice still present. Success expected to be poor.
Kanopolis: Water level is 0.5 feet above conservation level. Approximately 200 dark geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Reservoir is 5 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 0.7 feet above conservation level. Approximately 2,700 Canada and 20,000 light geese present. Reservoir is 60 percent ice covered. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 1,500 geese are on the area, with a mix of snows, Canadas and white-fronts. Water is open. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Marais des Cygnes: Variable waterfowl numbers are present, with few geese observed. Most marshes have fair to good water with ice covering the area. Hunting conditions are good. Success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation level. Approximately 4,500 Canada geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Reservoir has 50 percent ice cover. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Neosho: Few geese observed on the area. Water levels are good and 70 percent ice covered. Hunting conditions rated good to excellent. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Norton: Water level is 12.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,500 dark and 250,000 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 90 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Quivira: Water levels fair. Water is mostly ice covered. Approximately 360 light geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Texas Lake: No waterfowl were observed. Pool 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 20 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Toronto: Water level is at conservation pool. Approximately 800 dark geese observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult; no ice covering the reservoir. Expected hunting success is variable.
Webster: Water level is 1.4 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 20,000 Canada and 100,000+ snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 50 percent ice covered with poor ice. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 12,000 dark and 5,000 light geese are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Reservoir is 98 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
