Outdoor report (Feb. 2)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.59
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.29
6
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.34
5
Elk City
796.0
796.21
15
Fall River
950.5
948.31
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.59
126
Grand
742.0
742.08
9139
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.78
58
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.36
14
Kaw
1009.85
1010.47
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.71
3
Milford
1144.4
1143.19
1615
Table Rock
915.0
909.01
978
Toronto
899.5
901.57
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.17
50
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose – – through Feb. 18
Light Goose – through Feb. 18
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 8,000 Canada and 4,000 snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Reservoir is 80 percent ice covered, in poor condition. Success expected to be good.
Cheney: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 500 Canada and 10,000 snow geese were reported. Hunting conditions are poor. Lake is open. Success is expected to be poor to fair.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 15,000-50,000 geese, mostly snows but around 2,000 dark geese have been observed on the area. Area is 10 percent ice covered. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 12 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 5 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is covering 5 percent ice covered. Success rated poor.
El Dorado: Water level is 3.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 170 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Elk City: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation level. Approximately 10,000 snow geese are present. Open water. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 2.1 feet below conservation level. Approximately 2,500 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are difficult; ice covering 5 percent of the reservoir. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 1.0 feet below conservation level. Approximately 21,000 Canada and 310,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 10 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be good.
Isabel WA: Approximately 40 Canada geese are on the area. Main lake is 75 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 100 Canada geese were observed. Hunting conditions are poor. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Kanopolis: Water level is 0.4 feet above conservation level. Approximately 1,000 dark and 100 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Reservoir is 5 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.3 feet below conservation level. Approximately 3,000 Canada and 200 light geese present. Reservoir is 20 percent ice covered. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 500-600 geese are on the area, mostly snows but include Canadas and white-fronts also. Water is open. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor.
Marais des Cygnes: Variable waterfowl numbers are present, with few geese observed. Most marshes have fair to good water with ice forming on cold nights. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Marion: Water level is 1.8 feet below conservation level. Approximately 500 Canada geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Reservoir is 5 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Neosho: Few geese observed on the area. Water levels are good and 100% open. Hunting conditions rated good to excellent. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Norton: Water level is 12.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,200 dark and 300,000 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 77 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Quivira: Water levels fair. Water is open. Approximately 1,500 white-front and 1,500 light geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: No waterfowl were observed. Pool 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 20 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Toronto: Water level is 2.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 dark geese observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult; no ice covering the reservoir. Expected hunting success is variable.
Webster: Water level is 1.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 20,000 Canada and 100,000+ snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 100 percent ice covered with poor ice. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 10,000 dark and 2,000 light geese are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Reservoir is open except in sheltered areas. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
