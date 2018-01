Thousands of pelicans were at the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, near Great Bend Wednesday evening along with numerous shore birds. Thousands more are expected over the next several weeks at both Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. Adults and young pelicans will be arriving shortly, and their numbers should build through September and hold well into November. Bird watchers know Cheyenne Bottoms wetlands complex as “pelican central” for Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Aug. 30, 2017)