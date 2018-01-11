Outdoor report (Jan. 12)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.46
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.34
13
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.47
5
Elk City
796.0
796.33
15
Fall River
950.5
948.02
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.77
251
Grand
742.0
742.01
1466
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.63
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.77
10
Kaw
1009.85
1010.39
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.69
3
Milford
1144.4
1144.03
401
Table Rock
915.0
909.85
119
Toronto
899.5
901.51
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.32
40
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 18
Never miss a local story.
White-fronted Goose – Jan. 27-Feb. 18
Light Goose – through Feb. 18
Sandhill Crane – Closed
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season –Closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 7,500 geese have been observed on the area, mostly snows. Area is 98 percent ice-covered. Pool 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 12 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. All marshes are frozen. Approximately 50 Canada geese were observed. Hunting conditions are poor. Heavy ice is covering the area. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Very few waterfowl are on the area. Water is 100 percent frozen. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor.
Texas Lake: No waterfowl were observed. Area 100 percent ice covered. Pool 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 60 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Jan. 20-28
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 10,000 Canada and 5,000 snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Reservoir is 99 percent ice covered. Success expected to be good.
Cheney: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. No recent waterfowl report. Hunting conditions are poor. Lake is 95 percent ice covered. Success is unknown.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,200 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is covering 99 percent ice covered. Success rated fair to good.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.8 feet below conservation level. Approximately 17,000 Canada and 350,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. The lake is 99 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Kanopolis: Water level is 0.2 feet below conservation level. Approximately 111,000 dark and 150 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Reservoir is 100 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.4 feet below conservation level. Approximately 2,800 Canada geese present. Reservoir is 100 percent ice covered, with 6-inch ice. Most mudflats are covered and concealing vegetation is close to shoreline. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation level. Approximately 10,000 dark geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Reservoir is 99 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Quivira: Water levels fair but 99 percent ice-covered. Approximately 300 dark geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Webster: Water level is 0.7 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 10,000 Canada and 50,000-100,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Reservoir is 100% ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 14,000 Canada and 4,500 light geese are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Reservoir is 99 percent is covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Jan. 28
El Dorado: Water level is 3.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 5,100 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with reservoir 95 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Elk City: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation level. Approximately 15,000 ducks, mostly mallards, and 10,000 snow geese are present. Some ice in coves but most marshes and ponds are open. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 0.5 feet below conservation level. No waterfowl are present. Hunting conditions are difficult with ice covering 100 percent of the reservoir. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marais des Cygnes: Virtually no waterfowl are present. Most marshes have fair to good water but area is completely frozen. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Success expected to be poor.
Neosho: Approximately 25,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are on the area. Water levels are good but 99 percent ice covered with rotting ice. Hunting conditions rated fair. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Toronto: Water level is at conservation pool. No waterfowl observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult with ice covering 95 percent of reservoir. Expected hunting success is poor.
High Plains Duck Season – Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,500 dark and 130,000 light geese are present. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with 100 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Comments