Outdoor report (Dec. 29)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.46
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.45
11
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.56
5
Elk City
796.0
796.36
15
Fall River
950.5
948.02
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.18
251
Grand
742.0
742.01
874
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.57
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.25
204
Kaw
1009.85
1010.31
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.69
3
Milford
1144.4
1145.26
1688
Table Rock
915.0
910.98
3408
Toronto
899.5
901.51
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.23
50
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose through – Dec. 31, Jan. 27-Feb. 18
Light Goose – through Feb. 18
Sandhill Crane – through Jan. 4
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season –through Dec. 31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 15,000-25,000 and 50,000-100,000 geese, mostly snows. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 12 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 40 mallards are present. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Heavy ice is covering the area. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Very few waterfowl are on the area. Water is 95-99 percent frozen. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor.
Texas Lake: No waterfowl were observed. Area 100 percent ice-covered. Pool 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 60 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 20-28
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 26.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 8,000-10,000 ducks, mostly mallards, along with 3,000 Canada and 800 snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Success expected to be fair.
Cheney: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. No recent waterfowl count available. Hunting conditions are poor. Success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 2,000 ducks are on the area, primarily mallard and divers, along with 1,450 Canada geese. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is beginning to form. Success rated good.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.4 feet below conservation level. Approximately 22,000 ducks, mostly mallards, are present on the reservoir, along with 5,000 Canada and 110,000+ light geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. Ice is forming. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Marion: Water level is at conservation level. Approximately 1,075 mallards and goldeneye and 200 Canada geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair but dropping, with water in some hunting pools but water is 99 percent ice-covered. Approximately 400 ducks, mostly mallards, and 70 dark geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Webster: Water level is 0.5 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 20,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 10,000 Canada and 30,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 200 ducks are present, mostly divers and mallards, along with 85 dark geese. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Ice is starting to form. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 6-28
El Dorado: Water level is 3.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 960 ducks, primarily mallards and divers, and 390 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 0.5 feet below conservation level. Approximately 500 mallards and several thousand Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Marais des Cygnes: Approximately a few hundred waterfowl are present. Most marshes have fair to good water but area is completely frozen. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Some ice forming in vegetated areas. Success expected to be poor.
Neosho: Approximately 35,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are on the area, as well as 400 Canada, 500 snow and 350 white-fronted geese. Water levels are good but 95 percent ice-covered with thickening ice. Hunting conditions rated excellent. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Toronto: Water level is at conservation pool. Few waterfowl observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success is poor.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 ducks observed on the area, as well as 700 dark and 4,000 light geese. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair, with ice forming. Hunting success expected to be fair.
