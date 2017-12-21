Outdoor report (Dec. 22)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.51
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.53
12
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.68
5
Elk City
796.0
796.46
15
Fall River
950.5
948.01
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.41
251
Grand
742.0
742.04
1057
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.57
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1464.05
223
Kaw
1009.85
1009.87
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.76
3
Milford
1144.4
1146.09
715
Table Rock
915.0
911.91
4747
Toronto
899.5
901.57
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.29
61
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose – through Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose – through Dec. 31, Jan. 27-Feb. 18
Light Goose – through Feb. 18
Sandhill Crane – through Jan. 4
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 15,000-25,000 and 50,000-100,000 geese, mostly snows. Pools 1A is 27 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 20 inches, Pools 3A is 12 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 1,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are present, as well as 150 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Ice is forming overnight but gone by late morning. Success expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 3,900 ducks and 23,000-25,000 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: Approximately 1,000 ducks, mostly mallards, were observed. Pool 1, 2, 6, 7 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 60 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 20-28
Cheney: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,020 ducks, 2,030 Canada and 450 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor. Success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.5 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 180 ducks are on the area, primarily mallard. Hunting conditions rated difficult. Ice is beginning to form. Success rated fair to poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.2 feet below conservation level. Approximately 13,000-18,000 ducks, mostly mallards, are present on the reservoir, along with 3,000 Canada and 100,000+ light geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. Ice is forming. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Kanopolis: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation level. Approximately 1,300 ducks, mostly divers and mallards, are present, along with 300 Canada and 100 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Marion: Water level is 0.4 feet below conservation level. Approximately 500 mallards and goldeneye and 850 Canada and 250 snow geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Quivira: Whooping cranes have moved south. Water levels fair but dropping, with water in some hunting pools. Approximately 27,300 ducks, mostly mallards, 57,500 geese, mostly snows, and 550 sandhill cranes are present. Hunting conditions fair. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Webster: Water level is 0.4 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 10,000 ducks, mostly mallards, 5,000 Canada and 10,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with little shoreline vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Wilson: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 3,200 ducks are present, mostly divers and mallards, along with 100 dark geese. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Ice is starting to form. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 6-28
El Dorado: Water level is 3.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 860 ducks, primarily mallards and divers, and 180 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Elk City: Water level is 0.5 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 4,500 ducks are present, along with 10,000 snow geese. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 0.5 feet below conservation level. Approximately 600 mallards are present. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success to be poor
Marais des Cygnes: Approximately 30,000 ducks, primarily mallards, are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Some ice forming in vegetated areas. Success expected to be fair.
Neosho: Approximately 35,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are on the area, as well as 400 Canada and 350 white-fronted geese. Water levels are good. Hunting conditions rated excellent. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Toronto: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Few waterfowl observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success is poor.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 800 ducks observed on the area, as well as 500 dark and 4,000 light geese. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Comments