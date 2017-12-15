Outdoor report (Dec. 15)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.56
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.56
11
El Dorado
1339.0
1335.72
0
Elk City
796.0
796.47
15
Fall River
950.5
948.53
3
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.47
13
Grand
742.0
742.08
0
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.53
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1464.71
43
Kaw
1009.85
1009.33
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.78
3
Milford
1144.4
1146.05
25
Table Rock
915.0
912.81
4145
Toronto
899.5
901.57
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.48
150
Waterfowl Report
Canada goose –through Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose – through Dec. 31, Jan. 27-Feb. 18
Light Goose –through Feb. 18
Sandhill Crane – through Jan. 4
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season –through Dec 31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 10,000-20,000 and 50,000-100,000 geese, mostly snows. Pools 1A is 28”, 1B and 1C are 26”, Pool 2 is 20”, Pools 3A is 12”, 3B is 14”, 4A is 16”, 4B is 16” and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair but difficult.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 850 ducks, mostly mallard, are present. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Ice is forming overnight but gone by late morning. Success expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 900 ducks and 2,300 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: Approximately 1,500 ducks, mostly mallards, were observed. Pool 1, 2 and 6 are full, with Pool 9 20% full; pool 7 and 8 have some water and are being pumped. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 20-28
Cheney: Water level is 1.0’ below conservation pool. Approximately 470 ducks, 1,390 Canada and 25 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor. Success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 1.4’ below conservation pool. Approximately 1,450 ducks are on the area, primarily mallard, and 30 Canada geese. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair to good.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.1’ below conservation level. Approximately 45,000 ducks, mostly dabblers, are present on the reservoir, along with 4,000 Canada, 100 white-fronted and 55,000 light geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Kanopolis: Water level is 1.7’ above conservation level. Approximately 1,000 ducks, mostly divers, are present, along with 80 Canadageese. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 0.8’ below conservation level. Approximately 660 mallards and goldeneye and 340 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Quivira: Whooping cranes have moved south. Water levels fair, with water in some hunting pools. Approximately 10,000 ducks, 30,000 geese and 500 sandhill cranes are present. Hunting conditions fair. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.5’ above conservation pool. Approximately 3,000 ducks are present, mostly divers. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 6-28
El Dorado: Water level is 3.3’ below conservation pool. Approximately 6,500 ducks, primarily mallards and divers, and 900 Canadageese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Elk City: Water level is 0.5’ above conservation pool. Approximately 1,500-2,000 ducks are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Fall River: Water level is at conservation level. Approximately 500 mallards are present. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success to be poor
Marais des Cygnes: Approximately 25,000 ducks are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Some ice forming in vegetated areas. Success expected to be fair.
Neosho: Approximately 20,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are on the area, as well as 200 Canada and 100 white-fronted geese. Water levels are good. Hunting conditions rated excellent. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Toronto: Water level is 0.1’ above conservation pool. Few waterfowl observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success is poor.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.8’ below conservation pool. Approximately 300 ducks observed on the area, as well as 400 dark and 2,000 light geese. Reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
