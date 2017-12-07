Outdoors

Outdoor report (Dec. 8)

December 07, 2017 06:48 PM

Lake Levels

Lake

Normal

Current

Rel

Cheney

1421.6

1420.64

0

Council Grove

1274.0

1272.66

9

El Dorado

1339.0

1335.79

0

Elk City

796.0

796.55

15

Fall River

950.5

948.81

3

Glen Elder

1455.6

1455.44

13

Grand

742.0

742.04

418

John Redmond

1039.0

1041.63

57

Kanopolis

1463.0

1464.79

46

Kaw

1009.85

1008.78

0

Marion

1350.5

1348.82

3

Milford

1144.4

1145.98

25

Table Rock

915.0

913.71

2405

Toronto

899.5

901.63

7

Wilson

1516.0

1516.67

150

Waterfowl Report

Canada goose – through Feb. 18

White-fronted Goose – through Dec. 31, Jan. 27-Feb. 18

Light Goose – through Feb. 18

Sandhill Crane – through Jan. 4,

Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – Dec. 16-Dec 31

Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 30,000-50,000, with about all species of dabblers and divers present and 110,000-140,000 geese, mostly snows and white-fronts, with Canadas increasing. Pools 1A is 29 inches, 1B and 1C are 28 inches, Pool 2 is 21 inches, Pools 3A is 13 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 16 inches inches, 4B is 17 inches and Pool 5 is about dry. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair but difficult.

Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 600 ducks, mostly mallard, are present, with 30 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Success expected to be fair.

McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 2,800 mallards and teal and 11,000-12,000 geese, mostly snows, are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be poor to fair.

Texas Lake: Approximately 1,600 ducks, mostly mallards, were observed. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 4, 6 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 80 percent full; pool 7 has some water. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.

Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 20-28

Council Grove: Water level is 1.3 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 1,400 ducks are on the area, primarily mallard, and 30 Canada geese. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair to good.

Glen Elder: Water level is 0.2 feet below conservation level. Approximately 15,000 ducks, mostly dabblers, are present on the reservoir, along with 2,000 Canada, 200 white-fronted and 35,000 light geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Kanopolis: Water level is 1.8 feet above conservation level. Approximately 850 ducks, mostly divers, are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation along shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor.

Marion: Water level is 1.3 feet below conservation level. Approximately 220 mallards and goldeneye and 300 geese are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair.

Quivira: Whooping cranes have moved south as of Thursday. Water levels fair, with water in some hunting pools. Approximately 10,000 ducks, 30,000 geese and 500 sandhill cranes are present. Hunting conditions fair. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Wilson: Water level is 0.7 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 2,200 ducks are present, mostly divers and mallards. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Low Plains Southeast Zone Duck Season – through Dec 31, Jan. 6-28

El Dorado: Water level is 3.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 200 ducks and 300 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.

Elk City: Water level is 0.6 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,250 ducks, mostly teal, mallard and gadwall, are present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.

Fall River: Water level is 0.3 feet above conservation level. Very few waterfowl are present. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success to be poor.

Marais des Cygnes: Approximately 40,000 mixed ducks are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions expected to be good. Success expected to be fair.

Neosho: Approximately 25,000 ducks, mostly mallard, are on the area, as well as 200 Canada and 300 white-fronted geese. Water levels are good. Hunting conditions rated excellent. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.

Toronto: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool. Few waterfowl observed on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are difficult due to recent water level fluctuations. Expected hunting success is poor.

High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28

Norton: Water level is 12.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 400 ducks observed on the area, as well as 200 dark and 1,000 light geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.

