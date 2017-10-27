More Videos

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Pause
No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

  • With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

    A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera.

A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook
A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera. Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens / Facebook

Outdoors

Deer trapped in dead deer’s antlers freed by sharp-shooting game warden

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 27, 2017 1:27 PM

When one buck’s antlers got caught on another buck’s antlers, a Kansas game warden stepped in to help release the tangled-up deer.

One of the bucks had died and was half eaten by coyotes, according to a Facebook post by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. A Clark County game warden had responded to the two bucks with antlers locked together in a field this week.

The second deer who was eventually freed likely would have soon fallen prey to the coyotes if he was not untangled from the other deer.

The warden took two shots to free the deer before the buck eventually ran off.

More Videos

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Pause
No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

  • With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

    A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)

With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism)

More Videos

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Pause
No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

  • Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

    Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism/Facebook

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

Pause
No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant 2:00

No love here for proposed Kansas Tyson Foods poultry plant

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire 1:30

Winds fuel Sedgwick salvage yard fire

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks 1:58

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died 2:02

Daughter talks about father's experience in Via Christi HOPE before he died

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene 2:05

The Oscars of the Kansas restaurant scene

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 2:39

Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season 3:44

Bruce Weber on K-State's basketball season

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 10:18

President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

  • With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

    A Kansas game warden in Clark County responded to two bucks with their antlers locked together this week. One had died, according to the wardens' Facebook page. This video is from the game warden's body camera.

With two shots, Kansas warden frees bucks

View More Video