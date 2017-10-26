Outdoor report (Oct. 27)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.77
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.03
5
El Dorado
1339.0
1336.27
0
Elk City
796.0
796.76
5
Fall River
950.5
948.71
5
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.28
13
Grand
742.0
742.25
10,155
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.84
58
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.49
77
Kaw
1009.85
1011.13
2015
Marion
1350.5
1349.12
6
Milford
1144.4
1145.37
25
Table Rock
915.0
916.15
865
Toronto
899.5
902.57
83
Wilson
1516.0
1517.09
50
Waterfowl report
Canada goose – Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 8-Feb. 18
White-fronted Goose – Saturday-Dec. 31, Jan. 27-Feb. 18
Light Goose – Saturday-Sunday, Nov 8-Feb. 18
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Dec. 3, Dec. 16-31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 35,000-45,000, mostly green-winged teal and shovelers, and 1,500 geese, mostly white-fronts. Pools 1A is 28 inches, 1B and 1C are 29 inches, Pool 2 is 22 inches, Pools 3A is 14 inches”, 3B is 15 inches”, 4A is 17 inches”, 4B is 19 inches and Pool 5 is 8 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 1,300 ducks, mostly teal, pintail and shovelers, are present. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Success expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. No recent waterfowl numbers have been reported. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be fair to poor.
Texas Lake: Approximately 50 ducks, mostly teal and wigeon were observed. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 4, 6 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 60 percent full. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season – Saturday-Dec 31, Jan. 20-28
Byron Walker: Water levels 75 percent full in the lake; all marshes are dry. Approximately 100 ducks and 20 geese are present. Habitat conditions should be fair to poor. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.8 feet below conservation pool. Less than 1,000 ducks, mostly gadwall and wigeon, are present, as well as 250 Canada geese. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Success expected to be poor.
Cheney: Water level is 0.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 35 ducks and 40 geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor. Success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 400 ducks are on the area, primarily gadwall and redhead. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair to poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.3 feet below conservation level. Approximately 7,000-10,000 ducks, mostly pintails, mallards, gadwall, wigeon, shovelers and teal, are present on the reservoir, along with 4,500 geese, evenly split between Canada and white-fronts. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Isabel WA: The main lake is full but the pool along Hwy. 42 is less than 20 percent full. Approximately 30 ducks are present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Kanopolis: Water level is 2.5 feet above conservation level. Approximately 500 ducks are present. Hunting conditions are poor to fair, with little flooded vegetation along shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 3.4 feet below conservation level. Good numbers of teal were observed and 500 divers and 100 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are fair, with bare mudflats and vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Quivira: One Whooping Crane observed Wednesday afternoon. Water levels fair, with water in some hunting pools. Approximately 9,390 ducks, mostly ruddy ducks and green-winged teal, and 3,900 geese, mostly White-fronts, are present. Numbers expected to change over the weekend. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair to poor. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information.
Slate Creek: Approximately 200 ducks are on the area. Hunting conditions are good, with some water in all pools. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Webster: Water level is 0.3 feetbelow conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 ducks are present, along with 500 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are poor to fair, with some flooded timber available to boat hunters. Hunting success is expected to be poor to fair.
Wilson: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,500 ducks are present, including teal, wigeon, shovelers, redheads and mallards. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Hunting success expected to be fair.
High Plains Duck Season – through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 350 ducks observed on the area, as well as 100 dark geese. Recent reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
