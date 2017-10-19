Outdoor report (Oct. 20)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.87
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.11
5
El Dorado
1339.0
1336.31
0
Elk City
796.0
795.92
5
Fall River
950.5
947.76
5
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.29
13
Grand
742.0
742.14
10,276
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.97
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.75
86
Kaw
1009.85
1011.18
2016
Marion
1350.5
1349.23
6
Milford
1144.4
1146.08
1500
Table Rock
915.0
916.12
970
Toronto
899.5
901.25
7
Wilson
1516.0
1517.15
50
Waterfowl report
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season – through Dec. 3, Dec. 16-31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 25,000-35,000, mostly green-winged teal, redheads, ruddy ducks and shoveler. Pool 1A is 26 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 24 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is 16 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 17 inches and Pool 5 is 16 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 1,250 ducks, mostly teal, pintail and shovelers, are present. Hunting conditions are poor to excellent, dependent on water conditions. Success expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels poor, marshes are mostly dry. Approximately 1,100 ducks were observed, mostly teal. Hunting conditions are fair. Success expected to be fair to poor.
Texas Lake: Approximately 50 ducks, mostly teal, were observed. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 4, 6 and 8 are full, with Pool 9 75 percent full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Low Plains Late Zone Duck Season - Youth Season, Saturday-Sunday
Byron Walker: Water levels 75 percent full in the lake; all marshes are dry. Approximately 20 ducks present. Habitat conditions should be fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 24.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 200-300 ducks, mostly teal, gadwall and wigeon, are present. Conditions rated fair, with mud flats at the west end. Success expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 600 ducks are on the area, primarily blue-winged teal, pintail and shoveler. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated fair to poor.
Glen Elder (north of Hwy 24): Water level is 0.3 feet below conservation level. Approximately 2,800 ducks, mostly mallards, gadwall, wigeon, shovelers and teal, are present on the reservoir. Hunting conditions are fair, with some flooded vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Isabel WA: The main lake is full but the pool along Hwy. 42 is less than 20 percent full. Very few ducks are present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Lovewell: Water level is 3.9 feet below conservation level. Less than 100 ducks were observed, mostly teal, and 125 Canada geese. Hunting conditions are poor, with bare mudflats and little vegetation along the shorelines. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Quivira: Two Whooping Cranes observed Thursday afternoon. Water levels fair, with water in some hunting pools. Approximately 9,390 ducks, mostly ruddy ducks and green-winged teal, and 3,900 geese, mostly White-fronted, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair to poor. Check Quivira website www.fws.gov/quivira for Whooping Crane presence and hunting closure information.
Slate Creek: Approximately 40 ducks are on the area. Hunting conditions are fair, with some water in all pools, except pool 6 is dry. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Wilson: Water level is 1.2 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 300 teal are present. Habitat conditions are fair to good, with some flooded vegetation in the west end. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
High Plains Duck Season - through Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Water level is 12.8 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 550 ducks observed on the area. Recent reservoir rise has inundated some terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
