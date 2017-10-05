Outdoor report (Oct. 6)

ake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.72
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.24
5
El Dorado
1339.0
1336.47
7
Elk City
796.0
795.39
15
Fall River
950.5
947.73
5
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.74
13
Grand
742.0
742.06
0
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.89
56
Kanopolis
1463.0
1464.56
35
Kaw
1009.85
1010.42
1155
Marion
1350.5
1349.26
6
Milford
1144.4
1145.46
25
Table Rock
915.0
916.64
3376
Toronto
899.5
901.09
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.59
5
Waterfowl Report
For waterfowl hunting on public lands in 2017-18, iSportsman (electronic daily hunt permit system) will be required of all hunters this fall; set up an iSportsman account prior to your first hunting trip on public lands this season.
Low Plains Early Zone (East of U.S. Hwy. 283)
Low Plains Early Zone Duck Season: Saturday-Dec. 3, Dec. 16-31
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 20,000-30,000, about half teal, with the rest all dabbler species. Pools 1A is 26 inches, 1B and 1C are 27 inches”, Pool 2 is 24 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is 16 inches, 4A is 16 inches, 4B is 17 inches and Pool 5 has some shallow water. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 1,200 ducks, mostly teal, pintail and shovelers, are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are 95 percent full, except Chain of Lakes unit is 99 percent dry. Approximately 1,250 ducks observed, about half teal. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: Approximately 400 ducks, mostly teal, pintail, wigeon, gadwall, mallard and wood duck observed. Most pools are full; Pool 1, 2, 3B, 4, 6, 7 and 8 are full and Pool 9 is 75 percent full and being pumped. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
High Plains (West of U.S. Hwy. 283)
High Plains Duck Season - Saturday-Jan. 1, Jan. 20-28
Norton: Approximately 400 ducks, about half teal, observed on the area. Lack of rain has resulted in mud flats. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Fishing report
LOCAL
Cheney: White bass/wiper fair on points and underwater humps using shad-imitating lures and live shad; watch for them chasing shad near the surface. Catfish fair on prepared baits or cut baits. Crappie poor. Walleye fair on points, drop-offs or underwater humps using crankbaits.
El Dorado: Wiper/white bass good along ledges or old roads trolling crankbaits or casting plastics on windy points. Catfish good in upper ends of the lake in 8-14 feet of water near channel edges over chummed areas. Walleye fair trolling crankbaits on roads, humps and ledges or using slab spoons where shad congregate. Crappie fair to good using larger jigs in 8-11 feet deep water along the timbered creek channels.
Marion: Catfish good along windy shorelines or points using fresh cut bait and stinkbaits; chummed areas producing nice fish. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows near brush or other vegetation 8-10 feet deep. Walleye poor. White bass/wipers fair to good trolling crankbaits or jig-n-plastics along windy shorelines.
KANSAS
Fall River: Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area. White bass good around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area using spinners or shad-imitation crankbaits. Catfish good on mud flats and windy shorelines using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides.
Kanopolis: Walleye/saugeye fair to poor along wind blown points and sloping rock/gravel banks trolling crankbaits in early mornings and toward evening. Catfish good using small cutbait and worms in 4-18 feet of water in the afternoons/evenings or shallower at night; liver and dip bait on sponges works well too. Crappie fair using small jigs or jigs-n-small live shiners in deeper structure in deeper structure. White bass good using jigs and flashy lures on the river channel edges, rocky points and the dam. Wiper good off points and deeper flats near the river channel using live minnows and trolling soft baits.
Toronto: Catfish good on mudflats and windy shorelines using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. White bass good using shad imitation crankbaits or spinners around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove. Crappie good around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove using a jig or minnow.
Wilson: White bass fair around Minooka and rocky points using spinners or live shiners. Walleye fair on shallow flats, on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines in 12 feet or less using jigs and spinners or using swimming jigs and spinners along shoreline vegetation. Stripers fair to good on deeper structure, drop-offs near the river channel and near the dam at 30-40 feet depths using live shiners or shad-imitation baits. Crappie fair using spinner-type baits and jigs around boat ramps, docks and riprap rocks. Docks and riprap rocks using spinner-type baits and jigs. Catfish good near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown using cutbait, liver or worms.
Comments