Dove season opens

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday

Free hummus day at Meddys

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe to open Friday

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita

Bruce Weber reacts to basketball bribery scandal

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

  • Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

    Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism game wardens shared a video of one of their game wardens freeing a young buck that became caught in a hammock in Pottawatomie County this week.
Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism/Facebook
Jason Black, McPherson Valley Wetlands manager, had a field of sunflowers awaiting hunters for Friday morning's opening of dove season. The field was popular with the birds, and bird hunters. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

Thousands of pelicans were at the Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, near Great Bend Wednesday evening along with numerous shore birds. Thousands more are expected over the next several weeks at both Cheyenne Bottoms and Quivira National Wildlife Refuge. Adults and young pelicans will be arriving shortly, and their numbers should build through September and hold well into November. Bird watchers know Cheyenne Bottoms wetlands complex as “pelican central” for Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Aug. 30, 2017)

Take a sunrise drone flight over Cheney State Park. Kansas state parks expect to have fireworks, great weather, good lake levels, nice trails and fishing for Labor Day weekend. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Aug. 29, 2017)

Mark Fowler is one of many anglers who've caught large numbers of wipers, white bass and white perch at Cheney Reservoir this year. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

James McGinn calls in a tame deer that spends time in their yard in Texas, called Lola. He said the deer was found three years ago, as a small fawn beside the road near their house, week and bloody. The fawn was driven the short distance to McGinn’s home, where the family nursed it back to health. It’s been free to come and go, since. (Video courtesy of James McGinn)

Biologists have been studying how Missouri's black bear population is growing. The occasional animal, from that population, is seen in southeastern Kansas. (Courtesy of the Missouri Department of Conservation)

By teaming up with local citizens statewide, the North Carolina Candid Critters wildlife survey continues to increase scientists’ knowledge of mammal distribution in the state as the largest-ever camera-trap study of its kind. (Courtesy of Jeremy Frieling and NC Museum of Natural Sciences)

About 10,000 purple martins had their communal roost in the line of ornamental trees east of Via Christi Hospital St. Francis on Wednesday night, July 26, 2017. The birds gather nightly for the next two weeks to being their annual migration to Brazil.

A mother hummingbird tends to its young on the back deck of Pat and Garry Porter's home. This video was shot a week ago and the birds now are ready to fledge, when they've been out of their tiny eggs for about 3 weeks. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

No place in the state has bigger, meaner fish than the Kansas River. The Kansas River, known as the Kaw to locals, starts at Junction City where the Republican and Smoky Hill rivers join. From there the river flows about 150 miles east to where it meets the Missouri River in Kansas City. Catfish up to 150 pounds have been pulled from the river. Thomas Finch, nicknamed the Kaw River Man, has reeled in flatheads weighing 81, 87 and 88 pounds from that stretch. In one night he and his son once caught 1,200 pounds of blue catfish, the biggest weighing 72 pounds. (Video by Michael Pearce / The Wichita Eagle)

Dustin Wilgers' program, "Prairie gems - a night with spiders," will take people in search of wolf spiders Saturday evening, at Cheney State Park. Video by Michael Pearce.