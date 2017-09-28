Outdoor report (Sept. 29)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1420.61
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.36
7
El Dorado
1339.0
1336.61
11
Elk City
796.0
795.51
8
Fall River
950.5
947.95
5
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.54
13
Grand
742.0
742.16
1778
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.91
57
Kanopolis
1463.0
1464.46
35
Kaw
1009.85
1010.51
1249
Marion
1350.5
1349.37
9
Milford
1144.4
1145.28
25
Table Rock
915.0
916.69
1536
Toronto
899.5
901.19
7
Wilson
1516.0
1516.57
15
Waterfowl Report
For waterfowl hunting on public lands in 2017-18, iSportsman (electronic daily hunt permit system) will be required of all hunters this fall; please set up an iSportsman account prior to your first hunting trip this season.
Low Plains Early Zone (East of U.S. Hwy. 283)
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Total duck numbers 15,000-25,000, about half teal. Pools 1A is 25 inches, 1B and 1C are 26 inches, Pool 2 is 22 inches, Pools 3A is 14 inches, 3B is 14 inches, 4A is 15 inches, 4B is 16 inches and Pool 5 is dry. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are poor to good, with Gamekeeper and Gun Club dry all season. Approximately 300 ducks, mostly teal, are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair to poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are 95 percent full. Approximately 250 ducks observed, mostly teal. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: Approximately 50 ducks, mostly teal, observed. Most pools are full; Pool 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8 are full and Pool 9 is 75% full and being pumped. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success expected to be poor.
High Plains Duck Season - Youth Season – Sept 30-Oct. 1
Norton: Approximately 100 teal and 100 ducks observed on the area, along with 200 Canada geese. Lack of rain has resulted in mud flats. Hunting conditions are fair to poor. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Fishing report
LOCAL
Cheney: Crappie poor. Walleye fair using crankbaits on points, drop-offs or underwater humps; during the day try shallow flats 1½’ – 3’ deep. White bass/wiper good using shad-imitating lures and live shad on points and underwater humps; watch for them chasing shad near the surface. Catfish fair on prepared baits or cut baits.
Council Grove: Wiper fair near windy rock banks and channel ledges on crankbaits and large jig/swimbaits. White bass fair near rock points and channel ledges on crankbaits, jigs and spinners. Crappie fair on jigs-n-minnows near brush and rock banks 10-20’ deep. Catfish good along windblown flats or in the river drifting blood baits. Saugeye fair on flats and deeper points using crankbaits.
El Dorado: Wiper fait to good trolling crankbaits along ledges or old roads or on windy points casting plastics. White bass fair casting small to mid-sized twister-tails, small crankbaits, spinners or trolling crankbaits on windy points and shorelines. Catfish good over chummed areas in upper ends of the lake in 8-14’ of water near channel ledges. Walleye fair on roads, humps and ledges trolling crankbaits. Crappie fair to good in 8-11’ deep water along the timbered creek channels using larger jigs.
Marion: White bass/wipers fair to good trolling crankbaits or jig-n-plastics along windy shorelines. Catfish good along windy shorelines or points using fresh cut bait and stinkbaits; chummed areas producing nice fish. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows near brush or other vegetation 8-10’ deep. Walleye poor.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Walleye slow. Crappie fair using minnows, jigs and small slab spoons fished vertically around the fish attractors. White bass/wipers fair to good trolling small crankbaits or drifting live sunfish or shad over drop-offs, points in 15-25’ of water or around fish attractors.
Fall River: Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mud flats and windy shorelines. Crappie good around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area using a jig or minnow. White bass good using spinners or shad-imitation crankbaits around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area.
Glen Elder: Walleye fair using jig-n-crawler or jig-n-leech rigs in 3-8’ of water in the Walnut Creek area or around the Cawker City causeway or on the main lake points in the state park trolling crankbaits. White bass/wipers good to excellent using slab spoons or live bait fished near the bottom along the Cawker City causeway, the dam and river channels west of the causeway. Crappie slow. Catfish fair to good over the flats between Granite Creek and the Cawker causeway drifting shrimp or stinkbaits or while chumming with soybeans or milo.
Kanopolis: Wiper good using live minnows and trolling soft baits off points and deeper flats near the river channel. Walleye/saugeye fair to poor trolling crankbaits in early mornings and toward evening along wind blown points and sloping rock/gravel banks. Catfish good in 4-18’ of water in the afternoons/evenings or shallower at night using small cutbait and worms. Crappie fair in deeper structure using small jigs or jigs-n-small live shiners. White bass good on the river channel edges, rocky points and the dam using jigs and flashy lures.
Milford: White bass/wipers fair on jigs, spinners, spoons, live bait and crankbaits along windy rocky banks, channel ledges and humps; topwater activity early and late. Walleye fair near deep flats and points 20’ deep using worms, spoons and crankbaits. Catfish fair 20-40’ deep near channel ledges along flats lakewide on fresh cut bait. Largemouth bass good using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs on creek arm points and ledges. Crappie fair near points and ledges using jigs and minnows suspended 10-20’ deep. Smallmouth bass good near deep rocky points and bluffs using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs.
Toronto: Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mudflats and windy shorelines. White bass good around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove using shad imitation crankbaits or spinners
Wilson: Catfish good using cutbait, liver or worms near the river channel and off points in water <8’ towards sundown. White bass fair using spinners or live shiners around Minooka and rocky points. Walleye fair using jigs and spinners on shallow flats, on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines in 12’ or less or along shoreline vegetation using swimming jigs and spinners using swimming jigs and spinners. Stripers fair to good using live shiners or shad-imitation baits on deeper structure, drop-offs near the river channel and near the dam at 30-40’ depths. Crappie fair around boat ramps. Docks and riprap rocks using spinner-type baits and jigs.
