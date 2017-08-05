Commission meeting in Cheney will cover variety of topics

Think Kansas has too many deer? Worried your favorite state park shower house is in disrepair?
Your voice can be heard on any wildlife or state park matter Thursday at the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting at Cheney State Park.
Public comment on items not scheduled for official discussion is scheduled for shortly after the afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. and again shortly after the evening session begins at 6:30.
The meeting is being held at the Ninnescah Sailing Club on Cheney Reservoir’s west side.
Comments and questions on items on the meeting’s agenda will only be accepted while that topic is being discussed.
Some of the items on Thursday’s agenda include:
▪ Possibly changing the policy so fishing and hunting licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, rather than the current system of the remainder of the calendar year.
▪ Increasing the cost of longterm camping at El Dorado State Park from $430 to $455 per month, for three utilities.
▪ Increasing boat registration fees from $30 to $40 for the three-year registration period.
▪ Possible changes in fishing regulations, including allowing anglers to keep 10 channel catfish as well as five blue catfish per day. Currently the limit is 10 in aggregate, of which no more than five can be blue cats.
▪ Discussion will be held for the 2018 turkey seasons.
This will be the first commission meeting for Levi Jaster, the agencie’s new deer biologist.
For more information call 620-672-5911 or go to ksoutdoors.com. The meeting can be watched live, on the website, on Thursday.
