50,000 purple martins are roosting in one spot in Wichita

With an estimated high of 50,000 birds Thursday night, Wichita’s annual downtown gathering of migrating purple martins may have reached an all-time high.
The same could be said for the number of spectators watching one of Kansas’ greatest wildlife shows, in a parking lot at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis.
“I know it’s the best I’ve ever seen it,” said Rodney Wedel, an avid birder from Newton who made the trip to watch the display with nine other Wichita Audubon Society members.
Wedel estimated there were 70 to 80 people watching the birds pour into about a line of ornamental trees east of the hospital at dusk.
Estimates Wednesday evening put the number of spectators at more than 100 people. That night’s viewing only showed about 20,000 martins, according to Mark Schulyer. The previous week the roost held about 10,000 birds.
“I think they’re kind of like ducks and geese, and they’ll ride a front like we had with that north wind, going south,” Schulyer said. “But also in the 15 to 20 years I’ve been watching these birds this is about right on time. Normally this week and next week are about the peak of the migration. After that numbers will start dropping. Most are gone by (August) 20th, but I’ve seen the last of them leave on the 23rd.”
The birds have spent their summers in nesting houses put up by people as far north as southern Canada. Some of the juveniles probably only fledged a few days before they started the migration that will eventually take them to Brazil for the winter.
Schuyler thinks a high population of dragon flies in the Wichita area helps attract, and hold, the migrating birds. He also said they feel secure nesting in towns, in well-lit areas, where predators aren’t much of a problem. He and Wedel say the location of this year’s roost, at Via Christi, has probably contributed to the record number of people watching the show.
“The viewing is just so much better at Via Christi than down in Old Town,” Wedel said of where the birds had roosted the past two years. “It’s just so easy to access for the public, and you can spread out and just watch the show. It’s perfect, so much better than anyplace else.”
Many families with small kids watched the show Wednesday and Thursday evening. Some watched from within cars, others from folding chairs and many just out standing around and looking.
“It’s a lot of fun, to see so many people enjoying it,” Wedel said. “We had an older couple right beside us, and they really thought it was something. The last thing the gentleman said as he was leaving was, ‘we’ll be back.’”
Schuyler recommends the public arrive by around 8:15, and park near the south end of the parking lot to not interfere with hospital staff or visitors. Usually by 8:30 squadrons of purple martins begin swarming overhead. Once they start, it usually takes only 10 minutes for all of the birds the enter the trees in crack-the-whip strings zooming down from the sky. Most nights the show is over around 9 p.m. Wedel said Thursday’s display ended around 8:50 p.m.
The birds roost in the ornamental trees south and east of the main hospital building, near the railroad tracks and along Santa Fe.
How to see the purple martins
Where - Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis. Look for the ornamental trees south and east of the main building, near the railroad tracks and along Santa Fe Street.
Parking - The hospital asks visitors to park far away from the building. Most people park at least four to six rows away from the trees so they don’t disturb the birds or get their vehicle “bombed.”
When - Arrive about 8-8:15 p.m. The birds begin massing overhead about 8:30 p.m.
What to bring - Binoculars. Some bring folding chairs. Others wear hats or watch the show from inside their vehicles.
Courtesy - Loud noises, like screaming kids, barking dogs and music, could spook the birds as could using the parking lot’s east entrance during the last 20 minutes of daylight.
