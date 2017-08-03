Outdoor report (Aug. 4)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.16
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.16
8
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.85
13
Elk City
796.0
795.98
7
Fall River
950.5
948.86
8
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.99
61
Grand
742.0
743.98
476
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.97
252
Kanopolis
1463.0
1466.05
101
Kaw
1009.85
1009.64
330
Marion
1350.5
1350.22
13
Milford
1144.4
1143.47
25
Table Rock
915.0
916.97
2699
Toronto
899.5
901.67
20
Wilson
1516.0
1516.95
15
Fishing report
LOCAL
Cheney: Walleye poor using crankbaits on points, drop-offs and underwater humps. White bass/wiper fair using jigs and spinners on points, underwater humps and along the dam. Catfish fair on prepared baits or cut baits near creek mouths.
Council Grove: White bass fair near rock points and channel ledges on crankbaits, jigs and spinners. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows near brush and rock banks 10-20 feet deep. Catfish good along flats drifting blood baits. Saugeye fair on flats and deeper points using worms, jigs and crankbaits. Wiper fair near windy rock banks on crankbaits and large jig/swimbaits.
El Dorado: White bass fair using small to mid-sized twister-tails, small crankbaits, spinners or trolling crankbaits on windy points. Catfish good using cut bait off mainlake points, on liver in Old Bluestem Lake or using stinkbaits on shallow windblown points. Walleye good on the flats using jig-n-crawler or crawler-n-spinner combos or off points, roads and ledges trolling crankbaits. Crappie good in brush 8-11 feet deep or along the timbered creek channels using jigs or minnows. Wiper good trolling crankbaits along ledges or old roads or casting plastics on windy points.
Marion: White bass/wipers fair to good trolling crankbaits or jig and plastics along windy shorelines. Catfish fair to good along windy shorelines or points using fresh cut bait and stinkbaits. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows near brush or other vegetation 8-10’ deep. Walleye good along breaks and points drifting jig-n-crawlers or trolling crankbaits.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Walleye fair to slow vertically fishing live bait or slab spoons around the fish attractors or over deeper drop-offs and points. Crappie fair using minnows, jigs and small slab spoons fished vertically over steep drop-offs or around the fish attractors. White bass/wipers good trolling small crankbaits or drifting live sunfish or shad over points in 15-20 feet of water or around fish attractors.
Fall River: Crappie good around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area using a jig or minnow. White bass good trolling spinners or shad imitation crankbaits around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mud flats and windy shorelines.
Glen Elder: Walleye fair using purple slow death nightcrawler rigs on humps near the state park or trolling crankbaits in the west half of the reservoir. White bass/wipers good using slab spoons or live bait fished near the bottom along the Cawker City causeway, the dam and river channels west of the causeway or on the north side of the lake in coves with strong south winds. Catfish good using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards while chumming with soybeans, milo or wheat. Crappie slow.
Kanopolis: Walleye/saugeye fair near Loder Point and the tower or in 8-20 feet of water on wind blown points and the dam using jig-n-crawlers. Catfish good using cutbait and worms in 4-10 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons/evenings. Crappie poor. White bass fair using jigs and flashy lures on the river channel edges, rocky points and the dam. Wiper good off wind-blown points and shallow flats near the river channel using live minnows and trolling soft baits.
Milford: Largemouth bass fair to good on creek arm points using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs. Crappie fair using jigs and minnows suspended 10-20 feet deep near points and ledges. Smallmouth bass good using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs near deep rocky points and bluffs. Walleye fair using worms, spoons and crankbaits near deep flats and points. Catfish good on fresh cut bait near channel ledges in the middle portion of the lake.
Toronto: Crappie good around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, Manns Cove point, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove using a jig or minnow. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mudflats and windy shorelines. White bass good around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove trolling shad imitation crankbaits or spinners.
Wilson: Stripers fair on deeper structure, drop-offs near the river channel and near the dam at 10-30’ depths using live shiners, spinners or shad-imitation jerkbaits. Catfish good near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown using cutbait, liver or worms. Walleye fair using jigs and spinners on shallow flats, on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines or using swimming jigs and spinners along shoreline vegetation on the outer edge.
Comments