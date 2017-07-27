Purple martins staging a ‘National Geographic moment’ in Wichita

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Watch 10,000 purple martins roost Pause 4:24 Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 0:33 Watch baby hummingbirds feed 1:23 Catching monster fish in Kansas 0:58 Searching for spiders 1:06 Have you heard about the shark caught in a lake in Kansas? 1:47 A resort on the shores of a Kansas reservoir 0:11 Trail camera captures bucks fighting 1:06 HorseThief Reservoir offers boating, skiing, camping and more 1:01 Long recovery after devastating Kansas fires Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email About 10,000 purple martins had their communal roost in the line of ornamental trees east of Via Christi Hospital St. Francis on Wednesday night, July 26, 2017. The birds gather nightly for the next two weeks to being their annual migration to Brazil. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

About 10,000 purple martins had their communal roost in the line of ornamental trees east of Via Christi Hospital St. Francis on Wednesday night, July 26, 2017. The birds gather nightly for the next two weeks to being their annual migration to Brazil. jgreen@wichitaeagle.com