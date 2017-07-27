Outdoor report (July 28)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.36
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.23
8
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.02
13
Elk City
796.0
796.08
8
Fall River
950.5
948.89
8
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.03
86
Grand
742.0
743.98
116
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.23
190
Kanopolis
1463.0
1466.39
119
Kaw
1009.85
1009.67
1241
Marion
1350.5
1350.39
13
Milford
1144.4
1143.78
1000
Table Rock
915.0
918.38
6036
Toronto
899.5
901.82
20
Wilson
1516.0
1516.96
15
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Cheney: Catfish fair near creek mouths on prepared baits or cut baits. Walleye poor on points, drop-offs and underwater humps using crankbaits. White bass/wiper fair on points, underwater humps and along the dam using jigs and spinners.
Council Grove: Saugeye fair on worms, jigs and crankbaits near east side flats and deeper points. Wiper fair near windy rock banks on the east arm on crankbaits and large jig/swimbaits. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and spinners near rock points and channel ledges. Crappie fair near brush and rock banks 10-20 feet deep on jigs and minnows. Catfish good drifting blood baits along flats.
El Dorado: Crappie good using jigs or minnows in brush 8-11 feet deep or along the timbered creek channels. Wiper good along ledges or old roads trolling crankbaits or casting plastics on windy points. White bass fair on windy points 7-9 feet deep using jigs with larger plastics. Catfish good off mainlake points using cut bait, in Old Bluestem Lake on liver or on shallow windblown points using stinkbaits. Walleye good using jig-n-crawler or crawler-n-spinner combos on the flats or trolling crankbaits off points, roads and ledges.
Marion: Walleye good drifting jig-n-crawlers along breaks and points. White bass/wipers fair to good along windy shorelines trolling crankbaits or jig and plastics. Catfish fair to good using fresh cut bait and stinkbaits along windy shorelines. Crappie fair near brush or other vegetation 8-10 feet deep using jigs or minnows.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: White bass/wipers good along mainlake points trolling small crankbaits or drifting live sunfish or shad over points in 15-20 feet of water or around fish attractors. Walleye fair off well-defined points and drop-offs using jig-n-crawlers or jig-n-minnows in the morning or evening. Crappie fair over steep drop-offs or around the fish attractors using minnows, jigs and small slab spoons fished vertically.
Fall River: Catfish good on mud flats and windy shorelines using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area. White bass good around brushpiles, channel breaks and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area trolling spinners or shad imitation crankbaits.
Glen Elder: Catfish good while chumming with soybeans, milo or wheat using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards. Walleye fair on humps near the state park using purple slow death nightcrawler rigs or trolling crankbaits trolling crankbaits in the west half of the reservoir. White bass/wipers good along the Cawker City causeway and river channels west of the causeway and along the dam using slab spoons or live bait fished near the bottom or on the north side of the lake in coves with strong south winds. Crappie slow.
Kanopolis: Wiper good using live minnows and trolling soft baits off wind-blown points and shallow flats near the river channel. Walleye/saugeye fair using jig-n-crawlers near Loder Point and the tower or in 8-20 feet of water on wind blown points and the dam. Catfish good in 4-10 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons/evenings using cutbait and worms. Crappie poor. White bass fair on the river channel edges, rocky points and the dam using jigs and flashy lures.
Milford: Catfish good near channel ledges in the middle portion of the lake on fresh cut bait. Largemouth bass fair to good using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs on creek arm points. Crappie fair near points and ledges using jigs and minnows suspended 10-20 feet deep. Smallmouth bass good near deep rocky points and bluffs using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs. Walleye fair near deep flats and points using worms, spoons and crankbaits.
Toronto: Catfish good on mudflats and windy shorelines using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie good using a jig or minnow around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, Manns Cove point, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove. White bass good trolling shad imitation crankbaits or spinners around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, entrance to Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island and Woodson Cove.
Wilson: Walleye fair on shallow flats, on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines using jigs and spinners or using swimming jigs and spinners along shoreline vegetation on the outer edge. Stripers fair using live shiners, spinners or shad-imitation jerkbaits on deeper structure, drop-offs near the river channel and near the dam at 10-30 foot depths. Catfish good using cutbait, liver or worms near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown.
Comments