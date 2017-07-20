Outdoor report (July 21)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.53
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1274.27
9
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.11
13
Elk City
796.0
796.18
32
Fall River
950.5
948.74
8
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.15
93
Grand
742.0
744.01
725
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.41
190
Kanopolis
1463.0
1466.78
139
Kaw
1009.85
1010.11
2035
Marion
1350.5
1350.56
13
Milford
1144.4
1143.11
51
Table Rock
915.0
919.89
4985
Toronto
899.5
901.86
20
Wilson
1516.0
1516.98
15
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Cheney: White bass/wiper fair using jigs and spinners on points, underwater humps and along the dam. Catfish fair on prepared baits or cut baits near creek mouths. Walleye poor using crankbaits on points, drop-offs and underwater humps.
Council Grove: Catfish good lakewide using liver and worms. Saugeye fair near east side flats and deeper points on worms, jigs and crankbaits. Wiper good on crankbaits and large jig/swimbaits near windy rock banks on the east arm. White bass good near rock points and channel ledges on crankbaits, jigs and spinners. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows near brush and rock banks 10-20 feet deep.
El Dorado: Walleye good on the flats using jig-n-crawler or crawler-n-spinner combos or trolling crankbaits. Crappie good in brush 8-11 feet deep or along the timbered creek channels using jigs or minnows. Wiper good trolling crankbaits along ledges or old roads or casting plastics on windy points. White bass fair using jigs or larger plastics on windy points 7-9 feet deep. Catfish good using worms or cut bait off points, in the creeks and upper creek arms during inflows.
Marion: Crappie fair using jigs or minnows near brush or other vegetation 8-10’ deep. Walleye good along breaks and across points drifting jig-n-crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White bass/wipers fair to good trolling crankbaits or jig and plastics along windy shorelines. Catfish fair to good along windy shorelines or points using fresh cut bait and stinkbaits.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Crappie fair using minnows, jigs and small slab spoons fished vertically over steep drop-offs or around the fish attractors. White bass/wipers good trolling small crankbaits along the edges of points and shelves or drifting live sunfish over large points and drop-offs in 15-20 feet of water. Walleye fair using jig-n-crawlers or jig-n-minnows off well-defined points and drop-offs in the morning or evening.
Fall River: White bass good trolling spinners or shad imitation crankbaits on mud flats. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mud flats. Crappie good around brushpiles and rocky shorelines in Rock Ridge Cove, Gobblers Knob point and Brown’s Cove area using a jig or minnow.
Glen Elder: White bass/wipers good using slab spoons or live bait fished near the bottom along the Cawker City causeway and river channels west of the causeway and along the dam or on the north side of the lake in coves with strong south winds. Catfish good using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards while chumming with soybeans, milo or wheat. Walleye fair using jig-n-crawler or jig-n-minnow on humps near the state park or in the west half of the reservoir trolling crankbaits. Crappie slow.
Kanopolis: White bass fair using jigs and flashy lures on the river channel edges, rocky points and the dam. Wiper good off wind-blown points and shallow flats near the river channel using live minnows and trolling soft baits. Walleye/saugeye fair near Loder Point and the tower or in 8-20 feet of water on wind blown points and the dam using jig-n-crawlers using jig-n-crawlers. Catfish good using cutbait and worms in 4-10 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons/evenings. Crappie fair to poor with small jigs and minnows with small jigs and minnows on deep brushpiles and in Marina Cove.
Milford: Walleye fair using worms, spoons and crankbaits near deep flats and points. Catfish good on fresh cut bait on fresh cut bait near channel ledges in the middle portion of the lake. Largemouth bass fair to good on points using topwaters, spinnerbaits, jerkbaits and jigs. Crappie fair using jigs and minnows suspended 10-20 feet deep near brush, points and coves. Smallmouth bass good using topwaters, crankbaits and jigs near deep rocky points and bluffs.
Toronto: White bass good on the mudflats and points trolling shad imitation crankbaits or spinners. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on mudflats. Crappie good around brushpiles, rocky shorelines and channel breaks at Toronto Point, Manns Cove, north side of Duck Island, Woodson Cove and west shore of river inlet using a jig or minnow.
Wilson: Walleye fair on shallow flats, on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines using jigs and spinners or using swimming jigs and spinners along shoreline vegetation on the outer edge. Stripers fair using live shiners, spinners or shad-imitation jerkbaits on deeper structure, drop-offs near the river channel and near the dam at 10-30’ depths. Catfish good using cutbait, liver or worms near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown.
