Game wardens descend on Wichita for event

With only about 50 statewide, most hunters and anglers consider it a rare treat to spend a few minutes visiting with a Kansas game warden.
On Saturday, they could have the chance to talk with as many as 20 and see many tools of their trade at one location in Wichita.
“We’re calling it our Game Warden Appreciation Day,” said Eric Deneault, one of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism game wardens organizing the event that will be held at Alpha 1 Drop Zone, 443 N. Maize Road. “It’s an opportunity for people to come out and meet the game wardens. It’s not necessarily geared towards kids. It’s not necessarily geared towards adults, but we’ll have things out there geared towards everybody.”
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free for all ages. Lunch will be provided for the first 500 guests.
Deneault said the often-remote working conditions that come with being a game warden is one reason for the event. Another is the popularity of the Kansas game warden’s Facebook page, which has more than 43,000 followers. Several cases have been solved because of online contacts made from the page. Kansas game wardens have received hundreds of comments of appreciation on the page.
As well as a large gathering of game wardens, Deneault said the event will be a rare massing of many of the tools Kansas game wardens use afield.
That includes some of the agency’s K-9 teams, who will be giving demonstrations. A variety of specialized vehicles, like the department’s air boat, jet skis, and ATV rescue units, will be at the event. So will the staff’s special investigations trailer and mobile breath alcohol testing unit.
Public education is also a big reason for the event, said Deneault. That includes goggles that will simulate what’s it’s like to drive while drunk, a station on types of personal flotation devices, and several displays to educate the public on Kansas wildlife.
Game wardens will also assist the public with signing up for hunter education and boating education classes. There will be a place where the gear of Kansas’ Archery in the Schools program can be used, and Wildlife and Parks’ electronic hunting simulator.
Deneault said game wardens are hoping the appreciation day also turns into a recruiting day. Wildlife and Parks’ law-enforcement division is constantly understaffed and looking for qualified candidates to apply for the agency’s law enforcement academy, which is rated as one of the best in the nation.
“If people have any questions about being a game warden, or have any interest in being a game warden, we really want those people to come out and talk to us, and spend some time at the event,” said Deneault. “But we don’t really care who comes. People are welcome to stop by for 20 minutes, or they can stay and spend three or four hours there. That’d be great for us, too.”
