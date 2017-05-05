Prizes worth up to $100 at this year’s kids fishing clinic

It will again be catch-and-release fishing for kids at the Great Plains Nature Center’s Walk With Wildlife on May 20.
But some kids will still have something to take home.
Jim Mason, Nature Center director, said some fish will be fitted with special tags that can redeemed for prizes at the event.
The top prize will be a complete bass-fishing outfit, including rod, reel, tackle box and an assortment of lures valued at $100. Other prizes will include rods and reels, and other outdoors-related prizes.
The Walk With Wildlife will again be at Chisholm Creek Park, near 29th and Woodlawn.
This is the 33rd year of the Walk With Wildlife, and the 16th year the event has had a kids fishing clinic. This year’s fishing clinic is sponsored by the Nature Center; the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism; and the Flatland Fly Fishers Club. Volunteers will help the kids with the fishing. All equipment is furnished. No experience is necessary. An adult must accompany each child, who must be 12 or under to fish.
Kids fish in half-hour shifts beginning at 9 a.m. The last group begins at 2 p.m.
To enroll a child, go to www.gpnc.org and click on the registration link. Walk-ups will be allowed when space is available. All kids who participate will be given a small tackle box and booklet about Kansas wildlife. The fishing clinic is free, but there is a $2 charge to access the Walk With Wildlife.
Visitors at the 9 a.m.-3 p.m. gathering will get to walk a half-mile of paved or mowed trails to at least 20 wildlife-viewing stations. People can have hands-on encounters with several types of Kansas reptiles and close-up looks at birds of prey, several kinds of mammals and a working bee hive.
Mason said volunteers will help children create seed balls, which will be a mixture of native wild flower seeds and fertile dirt.
“The kids can take them home, or they can take them out into the park, find a spot, put the seed ball down and smash it with their foot,” said Mason. “The seed ball, and smashing it down with their foot, helps increase the percentage of seeds that will germinate.”
Participants will be given information to help them identify wild flowers, so they can return and see what’s grown.
In honor of the 150th celebration of the Chisholm Trail, Mason said this year’s Walk With Wildlife will also have some longhorn cows and calves. Call 316-683-5499 or check the website for information.
Comments