Summer tanager (April 29)

Piranga rubra
Don’t let the flashy, fiery red plumage of a male summer tanager fool you into thinking they’re some sissy of a songbird.
Summers feed almost exclusively on insects, and seem to have a fondness for the larvae of wasps and bees even though it often means getting stung by their dinner’s unhappy parents.
The eight-inch birds are summer residents to Kansas, primarily from the Flint Hills eastward. Tanagers migrating northward may be seen further west, including southeast Kansas. Generally they stay from late April through sometime in September, when young and mature birds will head south, possibly wintering as far south as Brazil.
In Kansas, the birds are often found in close association with oak forests.
