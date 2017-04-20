Outdoor report (April 21)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.21
981
Council Grove
1274.0
1275.37
952
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.21
9
Elk City
796.0
797.51
1034
Fall River
950.5
950.13
613
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.24
26
Grand
742.0
745.06
15,801
John Redmond
1039.0
1053.65
7337
Kanopolis
1463.0
1466.79
131
Kaw
1009.85
1015.33
6855
Marion
1350.5
1350.57
243
Milford
1144.4
1146.75
300
Table Rock
915.0
912.91
2309
Toronto
899.5
902.81
591
Wilson
1516.0
1517.27
300
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Crappie fair near brush and rock banks suspended 5 feet deep on jigs and minnows. Catfish fair using cut bait near windy flats and in creek mouths. Saugeye fair on jigs and crankbaits near rocky points. Wiper fair near windy rock banks on crankbaits and large jig/swimbaits. White bass fair in the river and creeks on jigs and spinners.
El Dorado: Wiper fair off rocky wind blown shorelines and points using crankbaits. Walleye fair to good using stickbaits, crankbaits jig-n-plastic or jig-n-minnow along shallow rocky shorelines and rocky points. Crappie good using jigs or minnows in brush 6-10 feet deep.
Marion: Walleye fair using suspending jerkbaits or jigs along shallow rocky areas after sunset or before sunrise. Wiper slow to fair in shallow wind blown areas using jigs or crankbaits. Catfish good in areas of inflows using fresh cut bait or shad sides.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: White bass/wipers fair to good along the dam and associated sandy points casting jigs. Walleye good along the dam-associated shorelines typically at night or over edges of mainlake points and other drop-offs casting brightly-colored jigs and shallow-running crankbaits or jigging slab spoons and jigs tipped with nightcrawlers around the fish attractors. Crappie fair fishing over steep dropoffs using jigs and small spoons.
Coffey County: White bass/wipers good in the warm water using lipless crankbaits or slab spoons or using shad imitations along wind-blown points. Smallmouth bass good using jerkbaits and small spinnerbaits along the rocky points and dropoffs. Crappie fair using live bait or jigs around timber, rocks or dropoffs 5-10 feet deep. Largemouth bass fair to good using jerkbaits and spinnerbaits near warm water rip rap or dropoffs. Catfish fair to good over the flats drifting various baits.
Fall River: Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides below riffles and outlet. Crappie good using minnows, spoons or jigs around brushpiles and over gravel shorelines, especially in backs of coves. White bass fair in deep holes in the river and below riffles using jigs or spinners.
Glen Elder: White bass/wipers fair to good using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons along the river channel, the south bluffs and the dam or along the Cawker City causeway and river channels west of the causeway. Catfish good in the creeks feeding into the reservoir, especially Mill Creek, Oak Creek, Carr Creek and Walnut Creek using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards. Crappie fair using minnows, small jigs and slab spoons along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water. Walleye fair vertically slabbing spoons along the river channel in 25 feet of water in the lower half of the reservoir or using floating Rapalas, x-raps and jigs from dusk till dawn along the dam and south bluffs.
Kanopolis: Catfish fair in 8-20 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons/evenings using cutbait. Crappie good on brushpiles and in Marina Cove with small jigs and minnows. White bass fair in the river upstream of reservoir using jigs and flashy lures. Walleye/saugeye fair to good along the dam, near Loder Point and the tower using crankbaits. Wipers fair using minnows or trolling soft baits on shallow flats near the river channel or wind-blown points.
Lovewell: Catfish fair to good in coves and creek channels using shad sides, shad gizzards, chicken livers and stinkbaits. Walleye fair along the dam and the south shore casting floating rapalas and jigs parallel to the shoreline and slabbing and trolling along the river channel west of the dam. Crappie fair to good using jigs or small slab spoons around the marina and off the Cedar Point and Cabin Point brushpiles.
Milford: Smallmouth bass good near gravel banks/points using jerkbaits and crankbaits. Walleye fair along points near the dam using minnow baits and jigs or near deeper flats using worms. Catfish good near wind blown shorelines and channel ledges in the upper end on cut bait. Largemouth bass fair using jerkbaits and jigs on points by flooded coves. Crappie fair near brush and points 5-10 feet deep using jigs and minnows.
Toronto: White bass fair using jigs or spinners in deep holes and below riffles in the river and Walnut Creek. Catfish good below rifles and spillway using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie good using a minnows, spoons or jigs around brushpiles and over gravel shorelines, especially in backs of coves.
Tuttle Creek: Crappie fair using minnows or jigs in 5-10 feet of water along creek channels or near steeper banks in north part of reservoir. White bass slow to fair near rock point dropoffs using crankbaits. Catfish fair in recently flooded vegetation or where creeks enter the reservoir using cutbait.
Wilson: Stripers fair on the west end, Hell Creek and near the dam at moderate depths using live shiners, spinners or shad-imitation jerkbaits. Catfish fair near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown using cutbait or worms. Walleye fair to good using 3-4 inch swimbaits early mornings or late evenings on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines and along the dam.
