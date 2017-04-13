Outdoor report (April 14)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1423.62
1014
Council Grove
1274.0
1278.54
985
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.74
904
Elk City
796.0
796.81
839
Fall River
950.5
951.89
1370
Glen Elder
1455.6
1455.13
25
Grand
742.0
743.32
11,577
John Redmond
1039.0
1056.51
10,667
Kanopolis
1463.0
1465.97
95
Kaw
1009.85
1012.71
9215
Marion
1350.5
1351.16
674
Milford
1144.4
1146.35
300
Table Rock
915.0
912.48
1394
Toronto
899.5
902.28
901
Wilson
1516.0
1517.12
100
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Cheney: White bass/wipers fair along the dam using jigs. Walleye fair using rapalas, jigs and crankbaits along the dam. Crappie fair near flooded vegetation using jigs. Catfish good using prepared baits, cut baits or cut shad near the river channel and adjacent flats.
Council Grove: White bass fair on jigs along the river channel and near creeks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows near brush and rock banks suspended 5-10 feet deep. Catfish fair near windy flats and in creeks using cut bait. Saugeye fair near rocky banks on jigs and crankbaits. Wiper fair on crankbaits near windy rock banks.
El Dorado: Crappie good in brush 8-11 feet deep using jigs or minnows. Wiper fair using crankbaits off rocky wind blown shorelines and points. Walleye fair to good along shallow rocky shorelines and rocky points using stickbaits, crankbaits jig-n-plastic or jig-n-minnow.
Marion: Catfish good using fresh cut bait or shad sides on areas of inflows. Walleye fair along shallow rocky areas after sunset or before sunrise using suspending jerkbaits or jigs. Wiper slow to fair using jigs or crankbaits in shallow wind blown areas.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Crappie fair using jigs and small spoons fishing over steep dropoffs. White bass/wipers fair to good casting jigs along the dam and associated sandy points. Walleye good casting brightly-colored jigs and shallow-running crankbaits along the dam-associated shorelines typically at night or over edges of mainlake points and other drop-offs or around the fish attractors jigging slab spoons and jigs tipped with nightcrawlers.
Coffey County: Catfish fair to good drifting various baits over the flats. White bass/wipers good using lipless crankbaits or slab spoons in the warm water or along wind-blown points using shad imitations. Smallmouth bass good along the rocky points and dropoffs using jerkbaits and small spinnerbaits. Crappie fair around timber, rocks or dropoffs 5-10 feet deep using live bait or jigs. Largemouth bass fair to good near warm water rip rap or dropoffs using jerkbaits and spinnerbaits.
Fall River: White bass fair using jigs or spinners in deep holes in the river and below riffles. Catfish good below riffles, mouth of river and the outlet using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie good over gravel shorelines, especially in backs of coves, using minnows, spoons or jigs.
Glen Elder: Walleye fair along the river channel in 25 feet of water in the lower half of the reservoir vertically slabbing spoons or from dusk till dawn along the dam and south bluffs using floating Rapalas, x-raps and jigs. White bass/wipers fair to good along the river channel, the south bluffs and the dam or along the Cawker City causeway and river channels west of the causeway using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons. Catfish good using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards in the creeks feeding into the reservoir, especially Mill Creek, Oak Creek, Carr Creek and Walnut Creek. Crappie fair along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water using minnows, small jigs and slab spoons.
Kanopolis: Walleye/saugeye fair to good using crankbaits along the dam, near Loder Point and the tower. Catfish fair using cutbait in 8-20 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons. Crappie good with small jigs and minnows on deep brushpiles and in Marina Cove. White bass fair using Kastmasters and flashy lures towards the dam or off the river channels in the middle of the reservoir.
Lovewell: Crappie fair to good around the marina and off the Cedar Point and Cabin Point brushpiles using jigs or small slab spoons. Catfish fair to good using shad sides, shad gizzards, chicken livers and stinkbaits in coves and creek channels. Walleye fair casting floating rapalas and jigs parallel to the shoreline along the dam and the south shore and along the river channel west of the dam slabbing and trolling.
Milford: Crappie fair using jigs and minnows near brush and points 5-15 feet deep. Smallmouth bass fair using jerkbaits and crankbaits near gravel banks. Walleye fair using minnow baits and jigs along points near the dam. Catfish fair on cut bait near wind blown shorelines and channel ledges in the upper end. Largemouth bass fair on points by flooded coves using jerkbaits and jigs.
Toronto: Crappie fair over gravel shorelines, especially in backs of coves, using a minnows, spoons or jigs. White bass fair in deep holes and below riffles in the river and Walnut Creek using jigs or spinners. Catfish good using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides below rifles, mouth of river and spillway.
Tuttle Creek: Trout good using commercial baits or small lures in Willow Lake. Crappie fair in 10-12 feet of water along creek channels or near steeper banks using minnows or jigs. White bass slow to fair using crankbaits near rock point dropoffs. Catfish fair using cutbait in recently flooded vegetation or where creeks enter the reservoir.
Wilson: Walleye fair to good early mornings or late evenings on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines and along the dam using 3-4 inches swimbaits. Stripers fair using live shiners, spinners or shad-imitation jerkbaits on the west end, Hell Creek and near the dam at moderate depths. Catfish fair using cutbait or worms near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown.
