Outdoors calendar (April 15)

Archery
Next Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding
Tuesday — “Antarctica,” Lorrie Beck, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
General
Thursday — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Pratt.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Open year-round — Rabbits.
Open year-round — Coyotes.
Through May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
Through May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
Monday-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
June 1-Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Sept. 1-Nov. 29 — Dove season.
Sept. 2-10 — Youth, disabled deer season.
Sept. 11-24 — Muzzleloader deer season.
Sept. 11-Dec.31 — Archery deer season.
Sept. 15-Oct. 15 — Greater prairie chicken season (first segment).
Oct. 1-Nov. 28 — Fall turkey season (first segment).
Nov. 8-Jan. 4 — Sandhill crane season.
Nov. 11-Jan. 31 — Pheasant season.
Nov. 11-Jan. 31 — Quail season.
Nov. 15-Feb. 15 — Furbearer season.
Nov. 15-March 31 — Beaver, otter trapping season.
Nov. 18-Jan. 31 — Great prairie chicken season (second segment).
Nov. 29-Dec. 10 — Firearms deer season.
Dec. 11-Jan. 31 — Fall turkey season (second season).
Comments