Yellow-rumped warbler

Dendroica coronata
These well-known birds of about five inches in length are Kansas’ most common warbler, according to The Guide to Kansas Birds and Birding Hotspots.
This year’s first wave of migrants should be joining the few yellow rumps that wintered in Kansas. The migration usually lasts until early- to mid-May, about the time the other dozen-plus species of warblers common in Kansas arrive on their way northward. The yellow band at the base of their tail gives the species their name and makes the birds easy to identify.
Kansas has two subspecies of these birds. Out west, the Audubon subspecies has a yellow throat. The more common Myrtle subspecies has a white throat patch and can be found over much of Kansas.
Areas with thick trees and shrubs are great places to look for migrating warblers. In Wichita, that can be the wooded areas of Oak Park and Chisholm Creek parks.
Comments