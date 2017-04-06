Outdoors calendar (April 8)

Archery
Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Fishing
Ends Saturday — Trout season (special permit required)
General
April 20 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Pratt.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Through May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
Through May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
Monday-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
