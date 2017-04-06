Outdoors

April 6, 2017 10:46 AM

Outdoors calendar (April 8)

Archery

Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.

April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.

Fishing

Ends Saturday — Trout season (special permit required)

General

April 20 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Pratt.

Hunting

Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.

Through May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.

Through May 31 — Firearms turkey season.

Monday-May 31 — Archery turkey season.

Related content

Outdoors

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pelicans in Missouri? Just a short drive north of KC

View more video

Sports Videos