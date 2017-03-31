Strix varia
April and May are prime months to hear the “who-cooks-for-you, who-cooks-for you, all” hoots of barred owls in the woods of Kansas.
And some of those hoots may even be coming from real birds.
For decades turkey hunters have imitated the calls of barred owls at dawn, hoping the noise triggers a tom into gobbling. Having slept on a tree limb all night, and crammed full of testosterone, tom turkeys will gobble at about anything that shocks them this time of the year. Since barred owls are one of the most common birds calling at dawn, their call is often used by hunters.
Some hunters,wildlife photographers or birders, imitate the barred owl’s calls with just their voice. Others rely on a variety of calls that help them replicate the notes.
Thirty years ago it seemed Kansas barred owls were basically confined to the major woodlands of the eastern few tiers of counties. The species has shown much range expansion, especially over about the past 15 years.
Barred owls are now common in most riparian areas in south-central Kansas. Scattered pockets of the birds can be found as far west as Liberal, or even farther.
It’s generally easy to learn if there are birds in a particular area by sitting near woodlands at dusk and dawn. If they’re around, you’ll probably hear hooting. The hard part may be telling if the hoots are from real owls or not.
