Outdoors calendar (March 31)

Archery
Sunday — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
Next Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding/Nature
Saturday — Bird Walk, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 8 a.m., 316-706-9116.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
April 20 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Pratt.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Through May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
Monday-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
April 12-May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
Comments