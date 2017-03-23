Outdoor report (March 24)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.61
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.51
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.95
5
Elk City
796.0
796.18
98
Fall River
950.5
948.69
128
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.45
26
Grand
742.0
742.05
407
John Redmond
1039.0
1040.86
285
Kanopolis
1463.0
1463.07
1
Kaw
1009.85
1009.82
1023
Marion
1350.5
1348.44
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.42
65
Table Rock
915.0
907.11
1639
Toronto
899.5
901.49
37
Wilson
1516.0
1516.23
5
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Catfish fair using cut bait near windy flats. White bass fair along the river channel on jigs. Crappie fair near brush and rock banks suspended 10-15 feet deep on jigs and minnows.
El Dorado: Crappie fair to good using jigs or minnows in brush 10-14 feet deep or along channel edges 15-20 feet deep. Wiper fair off wind blown points using crankbaits. Trout good using Powerbait, cheese and salmon eggs, along with small spoons, jigs or spinners in the stream. Walleye fair using stickbaits, crankbaits, and jig-n-plastic or jig-n-minnow along shallow rocky shorelines and rocky points.
Marion: Catfish slow to fair using shad sides or cut shad off wind blown points. Walleye slow to fair after sunset or before sunrise along shallow rocky areas using suspending jerkbaits or jigs. Wiper slow to fair using jigs or crankbaits in shallow wind blown areas.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Crappie fair fishing around the fish attractors using jigs and small spoons. White bass/wipers good over shallow, sun-warmed flats in coves on warm days casting white curly-tailed jigs and marabou jigs or vertically fishing slab spoons around the fish attractors. Walleye fair to good along the dam associated shorelines typically at night casting brightly-colored jigs and crankbaits or over edges of deeper points and other drop-offs or around the fish attractors jigging slab spoons and jigs tipped with nightcrawlers.
Coffey County: White bass/wipers good in the warm water using lipless crankbaits or slab spoons. Crappie fair using live bait or jigs around timber 15-20 feet deep on creek channel bends. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good using jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits near warm water rip rap or ledges or using plastics along the rocks and points. Catfish fair over the flats drifting various baits.
Fall River: White bass fair in deep holes in the river and below riffles using jigs or spinners. Catfish fair using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on channel breaks. Crappie fair using minnows or jigs around brushpiles in Rock Ridge Cove and deep holes in the river near Ladd Bridge.
Glen Elder: White bass/wipers fair using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons along the river channel, as well as the south bluffs and the dam. Catfish good in the creeks feeding into the reservoir, especially Mill Creek, Oak Creek, Carr Creek and Walnut Creek, using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards. Crappie fair using minnows, small jigs and slab spoons around the brushpiles at Campground 3, Swim Beach and south bluffs or along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water. Walleye fair vertically slabbing spoons along the river channel in 25 feet’ of water in the lower half of the reservoir or using floating Rapalas from dusk till dawn along the dam and south bluffs.
Kanopolis: Catfish fair in 8-20 feet of water or shallower in the afternoons using cutbait. Crappie good in deep brush and Marina Cove with small jigs and minnows. White bass fair towards the dam or off the river channels in the middle of the reservoir using Kastmasters and flashy lures. Walleye/saugeye fair to good near Loder point and tower using crankbaits.
Lovewell: Crappie fair to good around the marina and off the Cedar Point and Cabin Point brushpiles using jigs or small slab spoons. Catfish fair to good using shad sides, shad gizzards, chicken livers and stinkbaits in coves and creek channels. Walleye fair along the dam and the south shore casting floating rapalas and jigs parallel to the shoreline.
Milford: Crappie fair near brush and points 10-15 feet deep using jigs and minnows. Smallmouth bass fair near deeper points with rock and gravel using jerkbaits. Catfish fair near wind blown shorelines in upper end on cut bait.
Toronto: Crappie fair using a minnows, spoons or jigs around brushpiles and timber in Mann’s Cove, Toronto Point Cove, Woodson Cove, the mouth of the river and deep holes in the river. White bass fair using jigs or spinners in deep holes and below riffles in the river and Walnut Creek. Catfish fair on channel breaks using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides.
Wilson: Catfish fair near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown using cutbait and worms. Walleye fair to good using 3-4 inch swimbaits early mornings or late evenings on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines and along the dam.
