Midwest Hunt Fest and gun show begins next week

Most major hunting seasons have been closed only a few weeks, but Jennifer Nielsen is hoping central Kansans are wanting to get ready for the opening of seasons many months away. This year’s Midwest Hunt Fest and Gun Show runs next Friday through Sunday at Century II.
“The big thing this time is that we did move (times), to March instead of July or August,” said Nielson, show partner. “In the past we always seemed to be going up against family vacations, kids going back to school or people going to the lake. We think this should make it so more people can attend.”
In its sixth year, Nielsen said the earlier date seems to have made the show more attractive to outfitters and guides who still have open dates for this fall and winter. More fishing tackle vendors asked for a display areas than in past years.
Nielsen said the show will again have a stocked 40-foot aquarium, and experts will be giving bass fishing demonstrations. The Flatland Fly Fishers will give fly-fishing demonstrations at the tank, and be demonstrating fly-tying at a booth. Emporia’s Phil Taunton will be at the show representing Fishing’s Future, and working on casting with kids.
About 100 vendors are expected to be at this year’s show. Many will be selling hunting and shooting gear, including tactical firearms and equipment. This year’s show will not have the usual 3-D archery range and competition. Nielsen said it will return next year.
A shed antler contest is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shed antlers will be scored and prized given in several categories. Nielsen said the antlers need not have been collected this year.
Show hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission prices are $10 for adults, $5 for youth 8-15, and under 8 are free. Military and seniors get a $1 discount. Three-day admission bands are $16.
For more information go to midwesthuntfest.com.
Licensing system not 100 percent — As of Friday afternoon about half of the state’s 600-plus vendors are able to sell hunting and fishing permits and licenses.
“We’re adding (more vendors) every day and every evening,” said Mike Miller, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism information chief. “We’ve been concentrating on our vendors that sell in high volume, like Walmarts, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops.”
The electronic system was originally to be closed from Feb. 18-22 for an upgrade, a time that usually sees little demand for permits and licenses. This year’s warm weather created much more demand than normal. Several human and electronic glitches had the system closed much longer than expected. The agency has been dealing with individual vendors, and selling permits and licenses over the phone, since.
Part of the new system is that turkey, deer and elk hunters can no longer print their own carcass tags at home. Game wardens made the request, saying some hunters made multiple copies of the tags, and shot over their limit. Permits that require carcass tags can be purchased over the counter at most license vendors, wildlife and parks offices. Buyers can also call 800-918-2877 and get one shipped through the mail.
Miller said the system has been particularly busy with turkey hunters wanting to purchase their turkey permits and game tags before April 1, when prices increase $7.50. Some who called and purchased turkey permits and tags over the phone more than two weeks ago still have not received them in the mail.
“It’s absolutely our intention to get them out before the season opens,” said Miller. “(Mailing them) may have just been pushed back because we has some time to work with.”
