American avocet

Recurvirostra americana
What most think is Kansas’ prettiest shorebird should be arriving any time. Many American avocets will just be passing through, headed northward, but some pairs annually nest at the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge and Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area. Occasionally they’re found nesting at other wetlands, too.
Like their close relatives, black-necked stilts, avocets are perfectly adapted to walking in shallow water on mudflats with their long, tin legs. Unlike many species of shorebirds avocets readily swim in deeper water, though they do their feeding in the shallows.
As well as cream-colored head and neck, and black and white body, avocets can be identified by their long, upturned bills which is somewhat unusual in the world of birds.
Generally in May, birders can drive roads at Quivira and Cheyenne Bottoms and observe the unique courtship ritual of male and female avocets, which includes the crossing their bills together as they stand tall and walk away.
