Outdoor report (March 17)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.59
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.58
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.94
5
Elk City
796.0
796.21
7
Fall River
950.5
949.24
44
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.42
31
Grand
742.0
742.03
746
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.05
289
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.98
0
Kaw
1009.85
1009.88
2175
Marion
1350.5
1348.46
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.38
200
Table Rock
915.0
906.91
3173
Toronto
899.5
901.89
31
Wilson
1516.0
1516.21
5
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Crappie fair on jigs and minnows near brush and rock banks suspended 10-15 feet deep. Catfish fair near windy flats using cut bait.
El Dorado: Walleye fair in deeper water near spawning sites. Crappie fair to good over brushpiles 10-14 feet deep or along channel edges 15-20 feet deep using jigs or minnows. Wiper fair using crankbaits off wind blown points. Trout good in the stream using Powerbait, cheese and salmon eggs, along with small spoons, jigs or spinners.
Marion: Wiper slow to fair using jigs or crankbaits in shallow wind blown areas. Catfish slow to fair off wind blown points using shad sides or cut shad.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Walleye fair to good casting brightly-colored jigs and crankbaits along the dam associated shorelines typically at night or jigging slab spoons and jigs tipped with nightcrawlers over edges of deeper points and other drop-offs or around the fish attractors. Crappie fair using jigs and small spoons fishing around the fish attractors. White bass/wipers good casting white curly-tailed jigs and marabou jigs over shallow, sun-warmed flats in coves on warm days or vertically fishing slab spoons around the fish attractors. Trout not stocked at Cedar Bluff this winter.
Coffey County: Catfish fair drifting various baits over the flats. White bass/wipers fair to good using lipless crankbaits or slab spoons in the warm water. Crappie fair around timber 15-20 feet deep on creek channel bends. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair to good near warm water rip rap or ledges using jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits or along the rocks and points using plastics.
Fall River: Crappie fair around brushpiles in Rock Ridge Cove and deep holes in the river near Ladd Bridge using minnows or jigs. White bass fair using jigs or spinners in deep holes in the river and below riffles. Catfish fair on channel breaks using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides.
Glen Elder: Walleye fair to good vertically slabbing spoons along the river channel in 25 feet of water in the lower half of the reservoir. White bass/wipers good along the river channel, as well as the south bluffs and the dam using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons. Catfish good using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards in the creeks feeding into the reservoir. Crappie fair lakewide around the fish attractors or along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water using small jigs and slab spoons. Trout good in the pond using Velveeta cheese, Powerbait and worms.
Kanopolis: Walleye/saugeye fair to good using crankbaits near Loder point and tower. Catfish fair using cutbait in 8-20 feet of water in the afternoons. Last trout stockings were completed 3-8-17. Crappie good with small jigs and minnows in deep brush and Marina Cove. White bass fair using Kastmasters and flashy lures towards the dam or off the river channels in the middle of the reservoir.
Lovewell: Walleye fair casting floating rapalas and jigs parallel to the shoreline along the dam and the south shore. Crappie fair to good using jigs or small slab spoons around the marina and off the Cedar Point brushpile. Catfish fair to good in coves and creek channel using shad sides, shad gizzards, chicken livers and stinkbaits.
Milford: Catfish fair on cut bait near wind blown shorelines in upper end. Crappie fair using jigs and minnows near brush and points 10-15 feet deep.
Toronto: Catfish fair using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on channel breaks. Crappie fair around brushpiles and timber in Mann’s Cove, Toronto Point Cove, Woodson Cove, the mouth of the river and deep holes in the river using a minnows, spoons or jigs. White bass fair in deep holes and below riffles in the river and Walnut Creek using jigs or spinners.
Tuttle Creek: Trout good in Willow Lake using commercial baits or salmon eggs. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows over brush in 12-25 feet of water.
Wilson: Walleye fair to good on shallow wind-blown points and rocky shorelines and along the dam using 3-4 inch swimbaits early mornings or late evenings. Catfish fair using cutbait and worms near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown.
