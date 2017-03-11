Outdoors calendar (March 11)

Archery
Saturday-Next Sunday — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
March. 26 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
April 1-2 — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
April 9 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding/Nature
March 21 — “The Birds of Columbia,” Bob Gress, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
April 8 — Bird Walk, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 8 a.m., 316-706-9116.
Field trials/hunt tests
Thursday-Next Sunday — Springer Spaniel Field Trial, Springer Spaniel Club of Central Kansas, 2 miles east, 1 mile north of Zenda. Call 316-371-4777.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
April 1-May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
April 3-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
April 12-May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
