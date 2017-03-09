Outdoor report (March 10)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.62
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.59
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.04
5
Elk City
796.0
796.24
158
Fall River
950.5
949.19
44
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.47
101
Grand
742.0
742.05
1586
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.28
122
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.94
0
Kaw
1009.85
1009.91
1611
Marion
1350.5
1348.57
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.41
200
Table Rock
915.0
906.77
2157
Toronto
899.5
901.88
31
Wilson
1516.0
1516.21
5
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Catfish fair using cut bait near windy flats. Crappie fair near brush and rock banks suspended 10-15 feet deep on jigs and minnows.
El Dorado: Trout good using Powerbait, cheese and salmon eggs, along with small spoons, jigs or spinners in the stream. Walleye fair near spawning sites. Crappie fair to good using jigs or minnows over brushpiles 10-14 feet deep or along channel edges 15-20 feet deep. Wiper fair off wind blown points using crankbaits.
Marion: Catfish slow to fair using shad sides or cut shad off wind blown points. Wiper slow to fair in shallow wind blown areas.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: Trout not stocked at Cedar Bluff this winter. Walleye fair to good over edges of deeper points and other drop-offs or around the fish attractors vertically fishing slab spoons. Crappie fair to good fishing around the fish attractors using jigs and small spoons. White bass/wipers good over shallow, sun-warmed flats in coves on warm days casting white curly-tailed jigs and marabou jigs or vertically fishing slab spoons around the fish attractors.
Coffey County: Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair to good using jerkbaits and lipless crankbaits near warm water rip rap or ledges or plastics along the rocks and points. Catfish fair over the flats drifting various baits. White bass/wipers fair to good in the warm water using lipless crankbaits or slab spoons. Crappie fair on creek channel bends around timber 15-20 feet deep.
Fall River: Catfish fair using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides on channel breaks. Crappie fair using a minnow or jig around brushpiles in Rock Ridge Cove and deep holes in the river near Ladd Bridge. White bass fair in deep holes in the river and below riffles using jigs or spinners.
Glen Elder: Trout good in the pond using Velveeta cheese, Powerbait and worms. Walleye fair to good vertically slabbing spoons along the river channel in 25 feet of water in the lower half of the reservoir. White bass/wipers good along the river channel, as well as the south bluffs and the dam using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons. Catfish good using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards in the creeks feeding into the reservoir. Crappie fair lakewide around the fish attractors or along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water using small jigs and slab spoons.
Kanopolis: White bass fair towards the dam or off the river channels in the middle of the reservoir using Kastmasters and flashy lures. Walleye/saugeye fair to good near Loder point and tower. Catfish fair in 8-20 feet of water in the afternoons using cutbait. Trout stockings were completed Wednesday. Crappie good in deep brush and Marina Cove with small jigs and minnows.
Lovewell: Catfish fair drifting shad sides, shad gizzards and stinkbaits along the dam and in the river channel. Walleye fair in 20 feet of water trolling crankbaits or slabbing spoons. Crappie fair to good using jigs or small slab spoons around the marina and off the Cedar Point brushpile.
Milford: Crappie fair near deep brush and points 10-15 feet deep using jigs and minnows. Catfish good near wind blown shorelines in upper end on cut bait.
Toronto: White bass fair using jigs or spinners in deep holes and below riffles in the river and Walnut Creek. Catfish fair on channel breaks using a worm, stinkbaits or shad sides. Crappie fair using a minnow or jig around brushpiles and timber in Mann’s Cove, Toronto Point Cove, Woodson Cove, the mouth of the river and deep holes in the river.
Tuttle Creek: Crappie fair over brush in 12-25 feet of water using jigs or minnows. Trout good using commercial baits or salmon eggs in Willow Lake.
Wilson: Catfish fair near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown using cutbait and worms. Walleye fair to good trolling crankbaits or using colored jig heads with earthworm, curly-tailed grubs or shad swimbaits in 12-20 feet depths over rocky bottoms.
