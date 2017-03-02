Outdoor report (March 3)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1421.64
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.61
4
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.08
5
Elk City
796.0
796.48
159
Fall River
950.5
949.33
130
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.65
151
Grand
742.0
742.02
674
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.01
287
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.91
25
Kaw
1009.85
1010.48
2026
Marion
1350.5
1348.65
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.34
200
Table Rock
915.0
906.82
652
Toronto
899.5
902.07
64
Wilson
1516.0
1516.19
5
3/2/2017
Fishing Report
LOCAL
Council Grove: Crappie fair on jigs and minnows near brush and rock banks suspended 10-15 feet deep.
El Dorado: Crappie fair to good over brushpiles 10-14 feet deep or near channel edges 15-20 feet deep using jigs or minnows. Trout good in the stream using Powerbait, cheese and salmon eggs, along with small spoons, jigs or spinners.
KANSAS
Cedar Bluff: White bass/wipers good casting curly-tailed jigs and marabou jigs over shallow, sun-warmed flats in coves on warm days or vertically fishing slab spoons around the fish attractors. Trout not stocked at Cedar Bluff this winter. Walleye fair vertically fishing slab spoons over edges of deeper points and other drop-offs or around the fish attractors. Crappie fair to good using jigs and small spoons fished around the fish attractors.
Glen Elder: Crappie fair using small jigs and slab spoons lakewide around the fish attractors or along the river channel breaks in 20-25 feet of water. Trout good using Velveeta cheese, Powerbait and worms in the pond. Walleye fair to good along the river channel in 25 feet of water in the lower half of the reservoir vertically slabbing spoons. White bass/wipers good using jigs, Kastmasters and slab spoons along the river channel, as well as the south bluffs and the dam. Catfish good in the creeks feeding into the reservoir using dead shad, stinkbaits and shad gizzards.
Kanopolis: Crappie good with small jigs and minnows in deep brush and Marina Cove. White bass fair using Kastmasters and flashy lures off the river channels in the middle of the reservoir. Walleye/saugeye fair to good near Loder point and tower. Catfish fair using cutbait in 8-20 feet of water in the afternoons. Trout stockings have been postponed until further notice.
LaCygne Reservoir: Catfish fair to good using sunfish, cut shad, worms, liver or prepared baits at the hot water outlet. White bass fair to good near shallow points or riprap using shad imitations, silver spoons, big jigs or cut shad. Wipers fair to good trolling sassy shad, crankbaits, spoons or cut shad along hot water areas. Largemouth bass good in weed beds or along the riprap using crankbaits, plastic worms, lizards or spinner baits.
Lovewell: Crappie fair to good around the marina and off the Cedar Point brushpile using jigs or small slab spoons. Catfish fair along the dam and in the river channel drifting shad sides, shad gizzards and stink baits. Walleye fair trolling crankbaits or slabbing spoons in 20 feet of water.
Milford: Catfish good on cut bait near wind blown shorelines in upper end. Crappie fair using jigs and minnows near deep brush and points 10-15 feet deep.
Tuttle Creek: Trout good in Willow Lake using commercial baits or salmon eggs. Crappie fair using jigs or minnows over brush in 12-25 feet of water.
Wilson: Walleye fair to good in 12-20 feet depths over rocky bottoms trolling crankbaits or using colored jig heads with earthworm, curly-tailed grubs or shad swimbaits. Catfish fair using cutbait and worms near the river channel and off points in water less than 8 feet toward sundown.
