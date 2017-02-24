Outdoors calendar (Feb. 25)

Archery
Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
March 12 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
March 18-19 — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
March. 26 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
April 1-2 — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
April 9 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding/Nature
Friday — No flashlight night hike, Chaplin Nature Center, 7 p.m., 620-442-4133.
March 11 — Bird Walk, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 8 a.m., 316-706-9116.
March 21 — “The Birds of Columbia,” Bob Gress, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
April 8 — Bird Walk, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 8 a.m., 316-706-9116.
Field trials/Hunt tests
Sunday — Spring Field Trial, Hunting dog stakes, Wichita Bird Dog Club, Moline, 316-258-0095.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
Saturday — F3T fly fishing film tour, Flatland Fly Fishers, Great Plains Nature Center, doors open at 5 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. Call 316-655-9909.
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
April 1-May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
April 3-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
April 12-May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
