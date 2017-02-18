All-time low prices make it a trapping season to forget

2:17 Catching lake monsters Pause

1:41 Catching monster catfish

1:08 Record-setting fish

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

1:47 Baby chimp adds a lot of cuteness to zoo exhibit

0:54 Firefighter calendar models show off adoptable dogs

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months