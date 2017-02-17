Kansas fishing, hunting license sales stopped for a few days

If you plan on fishing this weekend, you had better already have purchased your fishing permit. Sales of all Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks licenses and permits will be on hold from 9:45 a.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Mike Miller, Wildlife and Parks information chief, said the online system will be down so improvements can be made. License vendors, like sporting goods stores, also will not be able to sell licenses and permits during that time. This includes special trout permits for Sedgwick County Park and the KDOT East Lake, which were just stocked last week.
“I don’t think we counted on it being 70 degrees those three days when this was planned,” said Miller. “There will probably be some people wanting to do some fishing. They’ve been working on this for a year. Normally this a pretty slow time of the year for license sales.”
Miller said the agency just renewed its contract with the company that runs the online sales system. Services are paid for with fees from license sales. He said sportsmen should see improvements in the system when it gets back up and running. For one thing, it will be easier to buy multiple licenses and permits, such as for several members of a family, at once.
A major change will be that hunters will no longer be able to purchase any hunting permit that includes a carcass tag online. For about the past 10 years, the public could purchase permits to hunt deer and turkey online, and then print the tag that’s attached to the animal on a home or business printer.
Instead, hunters will have to buy their permit and tag directly from one of more than 600 license vendors in Kansas. Miller said people also could call a Wildlife and Parks office and make the purchase over the phone, then the permits and tags would be sent by mail, which would take a few days.
Miller said game wardens had been having problems with people copying tags they’d printed so they could shoot multiple animals. Paper tags also weren’t very durable and often tore while an animal was being moved or if they got wet.
Michael Pearce: 316-268-6382, @PearceOutdoors
