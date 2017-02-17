Outdoors calendar (Feb. 18)

Archery
Sunday — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
Next Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
March 12 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
March 18-19 — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
March. 26 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
April 1-2 — 3-D Shoot, Ninnescah Bowhunters, 111th S. & 215th W., Clearwater. 8 a.m., 316-706-5846.
April 9 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding/Nature
Tuesday — Breeding Bird Surveys in Kansas, Bill Busby, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday — Backyard bird workshop, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m..
Field trials/Hunt tests
Saturday-next Sunday — Spring Field Trial, Hunting dog stakes, Wichita Bird Dog Club, Moline, 316-258-0095.
Fishing
Through April 15 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
Friday-next Sunday — 44th Annual Convention/Banquet/Auction, Kansas Bowhunters Association, Atrium Hotel and Convention Center, Hutchinson. Contact kbasec@gmail.com.
March 4 — F3T fly fishing film tour, Flatland Fly Fishers, Great Plains Nature Center, doors open at 5 p.m., film begins at 7 p.m. Call 316-655-9909.
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
April 1-May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
April 3-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
April 12-May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
Comments