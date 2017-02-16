Outdoor report (Feb. 17)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.01
245
Council Grove
1274.0
1272.86
55
El Dorado
1339.0
1338.98
5
Elk City
796.0
796.77
159
Fall River
950.5
948.93
44
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.67
151
Grand
742.0
742.01
2221
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.06
1061
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.94
45
Kaw
1009.85
1012.45
3071
Marion
1350.5
1348.55
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.13
215
Table Rock
915.0
906.46
2803
Toronto
899.5
901.91
64
Wilson
1516.0
1516.18
53
Waterfowl Report
Light Goose – Spring Conservation Order – through April 30 (no daily and possession bag limits)
All other seasons closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 30,000 snow geese are present. Pools 1A is 22 inches, 1B and 1C are 29 inches, Pool 2 is 18 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 20 inches, 4B is 20 inches and Pool 5 is 14 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair to good.
Elk City: Water level is 0.8 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with the reservoir is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 52,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is ice free. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is ice free. Varying numbers of snow geese are present, from 2,000-10,000 recently. Hunting conditions are good, with good habitat. Success expected to be fair.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation pool. Reservoir is ice free. Approximately 200,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. Hunting success expected to be fair to good on private land.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 30,000 geese, mostly snows geese, were observed. Hunting conditions are good. Thin ice covers the hunting pools on cold mornings. Success expected to be fair to good.
Norton: Water level is 12.6 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is ice free. Approximately 9,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is ice-free. Approximately 2,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be poor to fair.
Webster: Water level is 0.7 feet below conservation pool. The reservoir is mostly ice-free. Approximately 500 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to poor.
Fishing report
LOCAL
El Dorado: Trout good using Powerbait, cheese, small spoons or hair jigs. Trout area is ice free and fish were stocked Feb. 9. Crappie fair to good using jigs or minnows over brushpiles or channel breaks 15-20 feet deep.
KANSAS
Glen Elder: Trout good using a wide variety of baits in the pond. Crappie fair using small jigs or slab spoons over brushpiles and along the south bluffs. Walleye fair to good vertically slabbing spoons in 25 feet of water. Reservoir is ice free.
Milford: Catfish good near wind blown shorelines in the upper end on cut bait.
Tuttle Creek: Crappie fair in 12-25 feet of water near brush or creek channels on small jigs. Trout good in Willow Lake using commercial baits or salmon eggs.
