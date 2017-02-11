Outdoors calendar (Feb. 11)

Archery
Sunday — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
Feb. 26 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
March 12 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
March. 26 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
April 9 — 3D Shoot, Southfork Archers, Byron Walker Wildlife Area, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-532-6745.
April 23 — 3D Shoot, Southern Kansas Bowhunters, Anthony City Lake, 8-10 a.m. trickle start. 620-842-5833.
Birding/Nature
Feb. 21 — Breeding Bird Surveys in Kansas, Bill Busby, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 7 p.m.
Feb. 25 — Backyard bird workshop, Wichita Audubon Society, Great Plains Nature Center, 10 a.m.-3 p.m..
Fishing
Through April 1 — Trout season (special permit required)
General
March 23 — Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism commission meeting, Topeka.
Hunting
Below is the basic listing of hunting seasons. Please check regulations for boundary, limits and permit requirements at www.ksoutdoors.com.
Through Feb. 28 — Squirrel season.
Through Feb. 28 — Exotic (Eurasian collared) dove season.
April 1-May 31 — Youth archery turkey season.
April 3-May 31 — Archery turkey season.
April 12-May 31 — Firearms turkey season.
Comments