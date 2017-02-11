Outdoor notes: Kayak group to host ‘interesting’ float

For paddlers wanting a bit of a challenge, the Arkansas River Coalition is hosting an “Upper Arkansas River Float” on Feb. 25. Put in will be at 9 a.m. near Alden, in Rice County.
Take out will be south of Sterling, at mid-afternoon, for a float of about nine miles. Paddlers can leave from there or are invited to spend that night camping on the river, then take out Sunday afternoon near Nickerson.
Paddlers will see those sections of the Arkansas River differs from what’s near Wichita.
“I think the river up there is a lot more interesting,” said Vince Marshall, a coalition volunteer. “The water is much cleaner and the river moves fairly fast in some places. The turns are sharper so it can be more of a challenge. I think we get closer to wildlife which I always find interesting.”
The floating group dedicated to promoting wise use of the Arkansas River can furnish equipment with prior notice. Floating experience is recommended. Marshall suggests beginners talk with him, or member Wally Seibel, before the float.
All participants are expected to bring their own lunch for Saturday, and camping gear and more food if they plan on continuing the float.
RSVPs are appreciated. Marshall can be reached at 316-680-9669. Seidel is at 316-684-0730 or at wallyseibel@aol.com. More information is at arkrivercoalition.org.
Brewskies and woolly buggers – Drinking while fly-fishing doesn’t work too well because casting takes both hands, and solid concentration.
Drinking while tying flies, however, seems to be a good combination.
Every Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., Aero Plains Brewing, 117 N. Handley, in Delano, opens its doors to the Flatland Fly Fishers and guests. It’s an informal gathering, which makes it easy for club members to work with the general public.
“It’s open to anybody. If somebody wants to bring their own equipment, they certainly can,” said Rick Brown, an accomplished tier and club member. “We would also be more than happy to help anyone, without equipment, who’s interested in learning how to tie flies.”
Brown said food is not served at the brewery.
