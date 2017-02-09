Outdoor report (Feb. 10)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.13
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.06
70
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.03
5
Elk City
796.0
796.81
159
Fall River
950.5
948.88
129
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.72
157
Grand
742.0
742.01
4521
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.47
294
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.94
43
Kaw
1009.85
1012.31
0
Marion
1350.5
1348.56
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.19
300
Table Rock
915.0
906.71
2631
Toronto
899.5
902.03
114
Wilson
1516.0
1516.19
75
Waterfowl report
Canada goose – through Sunday
White-fronted Goose – through Sunday
Light Goose – through Sunday
Sandhill Crane – Closed
Duck Season – Closed
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.2 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 3,000 Canada and a few snow geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is ice-free. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Cheney: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 250 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor on the reservoir. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 75,000-150,000 geese, mostly snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 23 inches, 1B and 1C are 30 inches, Pool 2 is 19 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 20 inches, 4B is 20 inches and Pool 5 is 15 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair to good.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. The lake has ice in coves. Approximately 75 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated poor to fair.
El Dorado: Water level is at conservation pool, with no ice. Approximately 3,200 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 0.8 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 750 Canada and a few snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with the reservoir is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Fall River: Water level is 1.6 feet below conservation pool. A few flocks of geese are in the vicinity of the reservoir. No ice is present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 4,000 Canada, 200 white-fronted and 300,000+ light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is 30 percent ice covered. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 90 percent ice covered. Approximately 700 dark geese and varying numbers of snow geese are present, from 1,000-10,000 recently. Hunting conditions are good, with good habitat conditions. Success expected to be fair.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.1 feet above conservation pool. Reservoir is 30% ice covered. Approximately 1,100 Canada and as many as 450,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Marais des Cygnes: A few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be poor.
Marion: Water level is 1.9 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is ice-free. Approximately 1,970 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is fair.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 18,000 snows, 3,200 Canadas and 2,500 white-fronted geese were observed. Hunting conditions are good. Thin ice covers the hunting pools on cold mornings. Success expected to be fair to good.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is ice-free. Approximately 2,670 geese, with 200 white-fronted, 350 Canada and 2,000 light geese, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair.
Neosho: Approximately 1,500 Canada and 600 white-fronted geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, area is ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Norton: Water level is 12.7 feet’ below conservation pool. Reservoir is 50 percent ice covered. Approximately 300 dark geese and 5,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake mostly ice-free. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
Texas Lake: Approximately 250 Canada geese were observed on the area. Ice is thawing. Pool 1, 3B and 6 have water. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Toronto: Water level is 2.5 feet above conservation pool. A few geese are in the vicinity of the reservoir. No ice is present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Webster: Water level is 0.9 feet below conservation pool. The reservoir is mostly ice-free. Approximately 10,000 Canada and 30,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. The reservoir is mostly ice-free. Approximately 550 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
