Dark-eyed junco

6:15 Wichita police give update Wednesday on injured officer Pause

2:00 Where in the state of Kansas is Michael Pearce?

1:38 Hot weather and hot fishing at Cheney

1:04 Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

4:47 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz break down WSU's win over Illinois State

1:50 Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

2:49 Rape survivor talks about her experience

1:12 Watch a timelapse of the demolition of a highway bridge

2:09 One-night-only Final Friday show