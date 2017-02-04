Another year with no hunting-related fatalities

The bad news is that 11 people were injured in Kansas hunting-related incidents in 2016. The good news is none were fatal.
The better news is that both numbers are far below records set long ago.
It also shows hunting is a relatively safe sport. Most years Kansas hunters total more than 2 million days afield.
Kent Barrett, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism hunter education coordinator, said seven hunters were killed afield in 1968 and 1969. There were 62 hunting incidents in 1978. Over the past 10 years fatalities have been averaging about one per year, and incidents have often been in fewer than 10.
The 2015 season numbers included one fatality in six incidents, the latter a record low. Barrett said the increase in incidents, and lack of fatalities, in 2016 was probably due to changes in hunting styles.
“Last year the incidents were almost entirely shotgun and related to upland bird hunting,” he said. “We had more pheasants and quail so we had more pheasant and quail hunters. Most of those are non-lethal incidents, like getting peppered with bird shot from 50 or 60 yards away. Certainly nobody enjoys that but it’s seldom fatal.”
Barrett said Kansas had no hunting-related fatalities in 2009, 20013 and 2014. There was one each year 2010-1012. Three died in 2008.
Most fatalities occur on deer and turkey hunts, when people are closer together and using more powerful weapons. In 2012 a 16-year-old turkey hunter saw some turkeys and shot, not realizing his 15-year-old hunting partner was in his line of fire.
Several have been self-inflicted. In 2015 a deer hunter shot himself while pulling a rifle from his vehicle.
Kansas hunter education records, however, are missing details on what’s possibly the most common type of hunting accident: falls from tree stands. Some are fatal. Many have left the victim permanently disabled with a brain or spinal injury.
“You go to a hospital with a gun shot wound and they have to report it to somebody,” Barrett said. “You fall out of a tree and get busted up they fix you up and send you home.”
Barrett credits an on-going mandatory hunter education program for lower numbers of injuries and fatalities. Started in 1973, Kansas has one of the oldest programs in the nation. The department has made some adjustments to keep their programs appealing.
Now, about one-third of students use an electronic option that has most of the course work done online, then a day spent with instructors afield. Also, beginning hunters can buy apprentice licenses for up to two years. That allows them to hunt if under the supervision of an adult, certified hunter.
