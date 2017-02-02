Outdoor report (Feb. 3)

Lake Levels
Lake
Normal
Current
Rel
Cheney
1421.6
1422.03
0
Council Grove
1274.0
1273.46
115
El Dorado
1339.0
1339.08
5
Elk City
796.0
796.81
310
Fall River
950.5
949.23
129
Glen Elder
1455.6
1454.99
351
Grand
742.0
742.11
3,111
John Redmond
1039.0
1041.51
557
Kanopolis
1463.0
1462.88
30
Kaw
1009.85
1012.41
1531
Marion
1350.5
1348.59
2
Milford
1144.4
1141.14
330
Table Rock
915.0
907.14
3246
Toronto
899.5
902.34
114
Wilson
1516.0
1516.23
75
Waterfowl report
Canada goose – through Feb. 12
White-fronted Goose – through Feb. 12
Light Goose – through Feb. 12
All other seasons are closed
Cheyenne Bottoms WA: Approximately 75,000-150,000 geese, mostly snow geese, are present. Pools 1A is 23 inches, 1B and 1C are 30 inches, Pool 2 is 19 inches, Pools 3A is 15 inches, 3B is dry except for trapped water, 4A is 20 inches, 4B is 20 inches and Pool 5 is 15 inches. Hunting conditions are fair to good. Success expected to be fair.
Jamestown WA: Water levels are good to fair. Area is 10 percent ice covered. No recent waterfowl count available. Hunting conditions are good, with good water and habitat conditions. Success expected to be poor.
McPherson Valley Wetlands: Water levels good, marshes are mostly full. Approximately 10,000 geese, the majority are light geese, with some white-fronted and Canadas, were observed. Hunting conditions are good but ice covers 15 percent of the hunting pools. Success expected to be fair to good.
Texas Lake: No geese were observed on the area. Ice is thawing. Pool 1, 2, 3B, 3D, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are full. Hunting conditions are good. Hunting success expected to be poor.
Cedar Bluff: Water level is 25.1 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 3,500 Canada geese are present. Conditions rated fair, with little flooded vegetation. Reservoir is ice-free. Success expected to be fair on various wildlife area fields.
Cheney: Water level is 0.4 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 400 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are poor on the reservoir. Hunting success is expected to be poor.
Council Grove: Water level is 0.5 feet below conservation pool. The lake is ice-free. Approximately 30 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult, with bare shorelines making hunter concealment challenging. Success rated poor.
Glen Elder: Water level is 0.6 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 4,500 Canada, 250 white-fronted and 300,000 light geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with abundant flooded vegetation. Reservoir is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Lovewell: Water level is 1.0 feet above conservation pool. Reservoir is ice-free. Approximately 1,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with flooded shoreline habitat. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Marion: Water level is 1.9 feet below conservation pool. Reservoir is ice-free. Approximately 1,100 Canada and 250 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good vegetation present for hunting cover. Expected hunting success is fair.
Quivira: Water levels fair, with water in many hunting pools. Area is ice-free. Approximately 6,000 geese, with equal numbers of white-fronted, Canada and light geese, are present. Hunting conditions fair. Success is expected to be fair.
Webster: Water level is 1.1 feet below conservation pool. The reservoir is mostly ice-free. Approximately 12,000 Canada and 30,000 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with good flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair to good.
Wilson: Water level is 0.2 feet above conservation pool. The reservoir is ice-free. Approximately 500 Canada and 300 light geese are present. Hunting conditions rated difficult with little flooded shoreline vegetation. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
El Dorado: Water level is 0.1 feet above conservation pool, with no ice. Approximately 5,500 Canada geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair with little waterfowl attracting vegetation available. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Elk City: Water level is 0.8 feet above conservation pool. Approximately 1,000 Canada and 3,500 snow geese are present. Hunting conditions are fair, with the reservoir is ice-free. Hunting success expected to be good.
Fall River: Water level is 1.3 feet below conservation pool. A few flocks of geese are in the vicinity of the reservoir. Very little ice is present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success is expected to be poor to fair.
Marais des Cygnes: A few Canada geese are present. Most marshes have fair to good water. Hunting conditions are rated good. Success expected to be fair to poor.
Neosho: Approximately 500 white-fronted and 1,800 Canada geese are on the area. A large number of swans are present, so be careful. Water levels poor, area is ice free. Hunting conditions poor, with tall vegetation. Hunting success expected to be fair.
Toronto: Water level is 2.8 feet above conservation pool. A few flocks of geese are in the vicinity of the reservoir. Very little ice is present. Hunting conditions are fair. Hunting success is expected to be poor to fair.
Norton: Water level is 12.7 feet below conservation pool. Approximately 2,000 dark geese and 95,000 light geese are present. Fall reservoir rise has inundated terrestrial vegetation. Hunting conditions are fair to good, with the lake mostly ice-free. Hunting success expected to be poor to fair.
